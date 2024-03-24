About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

11 TB Vaccines in Late-Stage Development May Curb Disease Soon

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 24 2024 1:20 AM

11 TB Vaccines in Late-Stage Development May Curb Disease Soon
Eleven Tuberculosis (TB) vaccines are currently advancing through phase II and III stages of development, presenting a pivotal opportunity to mitigate the escalating global disease burden.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TB affects an estimated 1.8 billion people worldwide and is also one of the leading causes of death globally.

Promising TB Vaccines in Phase III Trials

The report from GlobalData, a data and analytics company, revealed that the 11 vaccines against TB include "the Gamaleya Federal Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology mTBvac and the University of Zaragoza's MTBVAC, both of which are currently in Phase III development and have demonstrated positive safety and efficacy results in clinical trials".

Diet in Tuberculosis
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
"Progress in this area has the potential to save countless lives as well as reduce the health and socio-economic burden associated with this disease," said Anaelle Tannen, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement. Chronic cough and bloody mucus are the major symptoms of TB, however, some are also present without these symptoms. Early detection is of utmost importance, which can help start a six-month course of antibiotics coupled with proper nutrition to help control the infection.

"Prevention and early diagnosis are key to stopping the ongoing spread of the disease. The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is currently the only prophylactic on the market. It is given to babies in countries where TB is common. In areas where TB is less common, it is only given to those at high risk, including those that are more likely to be exposed to the bacterium," Tannen said.

However, its protection wanes against pulmonary TB in adolescents and adults. Thus, there is an urgent need for updated and improved prophylactic vaccines. "Governments worldwide must come together to combat this deadly disease. Increased investment, improved awareness, and adoption of WHO recommendations are essential to reduce the burden of TB over time," Tannen said.

Skin Tuberculosis
Skin Tuberculosis
Skin tuberculosis is a rare form of tuberculosis that occurs outside the lung. Infection is exogenous through contact or internally from another infectious site.
Source-IANS
World Tuberculosis Day: Yes! We Can End TB!
World Tuberculosis Day: Yes! We Can End TB!
Join the global fight to end tuberculosis. Learn, advocate, and support efforts towards a TB-free future.
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Respiratory Disease News
View All
Advertisement