100 Year-old Woman Recovers from Covid-19

‘Siddamma, who is about 100 years old, recovered from the infection and was discharged on Saturday .’

"Though a native of Burujanahatti village in the district, Siddamma was living with her family in police quarters near the state-run hospital in the town."Siddamma is said to be a mother of 5 children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren," said Rangareddy.When the news about the grand old lady's dramatic recovery was disclosed in the district health bulletin, local news channels rushed to meet her before she was discharged from the hospital."I am not afraid of anything. I did not panic when a doctor in the hospital told me that I have contracted the disease, whose name (corona) I have not heard before. I was given warm water and gruel (ganji) as my diet," Siddamma told reporters in Kannada.Regarding Siddamma's age being 110 years, Rangareddy said it had to be verified, as there was no record available showing she was born in 1910."Where were hospitals and birth certificates issued in villages in the country over a century ago?" Rangareddy quipped.Siddamma is the second oldest woman in the district to recover nearly a month after 96-year-old Gauramma did on July 7 in the same hospital 9 days after she was infected with the virus."The 96-year-old woman from Hiriyur in this district was admitted to the state-run hospital on June 27 for treatment after she tested positive. Her recovery is remarkable and was discharged on Monday," Chitradurga health official M.A. Hanumantappa told IANS then.Hiriyur is 44 km away from the district headquarter.Source: IANS