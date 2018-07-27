10 Minutes of Social Interaction Every Day Benefits Dementia Patients

Providing social interactions for at least ten minutes every day through an e-learning program may benefit people dealing with dementia, research at the University of Exeter finds.
The average person with dementia in a care home experiences just two minutes of social interaction each day. They also showed that out of 170 available training programs for nursing home staff, only three are evidence-based - none of which improve quality of life.
‘Engaging in social interactions everyday for at least ten minutes may improve the wellbeing of people dealing with dementia.’
The Wellbeing and Health for people with Dementia (WHELD) program trained care home staff to increase social interaction from two minutes a day to ten, combined with a program of personalised care. It involves simple measures such as talking to residents about their interests and involving them in decisions around their care
.
The Improving Staff Attitudes and Care for People with Dementia e-Learning (tEACH) study, conducted by the University of Exeter Medical School and King's College London in partnership with the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), was presented at the Alzheimer's
Association International Conference 2018. The study involved 280 residents and care staff in 24 care homes over nine months.
Carers took part in an e-learning program with key modules based on the WHELD training, with or without Skype supervision. They compared outcomes to usual care. Both treatment arms improved resident wellbeing and staff attitudes to person-centered care. The Skype supported arm continued to deliver improved resident wellbeing four months after the trial was completed.
Joanne McDermid, of King's College London, who presented the research, said: "Care home staffs are under a lot of pressure - it's a really tough job. It's a challenging environment for both residents living with dementia and staff. Our program moved care staff to see dementia through the eyes of those who are living it. We found a simple approach, delivered as e-learning, improves staff attitudes to care and residents' wellbeing, ultimately improving lives for people with dementia.
"In a traditionally task -focused work environment, our program reminds us of the human side; of the full life experience of those living with dementia in care."
Professor Clive Ballard, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the research, said: "Just take a moment to imagine life with just two minutes of social interaction each day. To accept this is discrimination against people with dementia. We urgently need to do better. Most care home training programs are not evidence-based. We know our program works over the long term, and we now know it can be delivered remotely. We now need to roll this out to care homes."
Source: Eurekalert