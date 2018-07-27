10 Minutes of Social Interaction Every Day Benefits Dementia Patients

Font : A- A+



Providing social interactions for at least ten minutes every day through an e-learning program may benefit people dealing with dementia, research at the University of Exeter finds.

10 Minutes of Social Interaction Every Day Benefits Dementia Patients



The average person with dementia in a care home experiences just two minutes of social interaction each day. They also showed that out of 170 available training programs for nursing home staff, only three are evidence-based - none of which improve quality of life.



‘Engaging in social interactions everyday for at least ten minutes may improve the wellbeing of people dealing with dementia.’ The Wellbeing and Health for people with Dementia (WHELD) program trained care home staff to increase social interaction from two minutes a day to ten, combined with a program of personalised care. It involves simple measures such as talking to residents about their interests and involving them in decisions around their care.



The Improving Staff Attitudes and Care for People with Dementia e-Learning (tEACH) study, conducted by the University of Exeter Medical School and King's College London in partnership with the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), was presented at the



Carers took part in an e-learning program with key modules based on the WHELD training, with or without Skype supervision. They compared outcomes to usual care. Both treatment arms improved resident wellbeing and staff attitudes to person-centered care. The Skype supported arm continued to deliver improved resident wellbeing four months after the trial was completed.



Joanne McDermid, of King's College London, who presented the research, said: "Care home staffs are under a lot of pressure - it's a really tough job. It's a challenging environment for both residents living with dementia and staff. Our program moved care staff to see dementia through the eyes of those who are living it. We found a simple approach, delivered as e-learning, improves staff attitudes to care and residents' wellbeing, ultimately improving lives for people with dementia.



"In a traditionally task -focused work environment, our program reminds us of the human side; of the full life experience of those living with dementia in care."



Professor Clive Ballard, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the research, said: "Just take a moment to imagine life with just two minutes of social interaction each day. To accept this is discrimination against people with dementia. We urgently need to do better. Most care home training programs are not evidence-based. We know our program works over the long term, and we now know it can be delivered remotely. We now need to roll this out to care homes."



Source: Eurekalert The average person with dementia in a care home experiences just two minutes of social interaction each day. They also showed that out of 170 available training programs for nursing home staff, only three are evidence-based - none of which improve quality of life.The Improving Staff Attitudes and Care for People with Dementia e-Learning (tEACH) study, conducted by the University of Exeter Medical School and King's College London in partnership with the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), was presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2018. The study involved 280 residents and care staff in 24 care homes over nine months.Carers took part in an e-learning program with key modules based on the WHELD training, with or without Skype supervision. They compared outcomes to usual care. Both treatment arms improved resident wellbeing and staff attitudes to person-centered care. The Skype supported arm continued to deliver improved resident wellbeing four months after the trial was completed.Joanne McDermid, of King's College London, who presented the research, said: "Care home staffs are under a lot of pressure - it's a really tough job. It's a challenging environment for both residents living with dementia and staff. Our program moved care staff to see dementia through the eyes of those who are living it. We found a simple approach, delivered as e-learning, improves staff attitudes to care and residents' wellbeing, ultimately improving lives for people with dementia."In a traditionally task -focused work environment, our program reminds us of the human side; of the full life experience of those living with dementia in care."Professor Clive Ballard, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the research, said: "Just take a moment to imagine life with just two minutes of social interaction each day. To accept this is discrimination against people with dementia. We urgently need to do better. Most care home training programs are not evidence-based. We know our program works over the long term, and we now know it can be delivered remotely. We now need to roll this out to care homes."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: