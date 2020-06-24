1 in 3 COVID-19 Survivors Suffer long-term Lung Damage

'It is envisaged that pulmonary fibrosis [lung damage and scarring] is likely to be an important sequela/condition which is the consequence of Covid-19," it said.However, the evidence on COVID-19 is murky as scientists spotted the novel coronavirus only six month ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan, reports Daily Mail.The NHS guidance said that COVID-19 survivors could also face chronic fatigue syndrome."The guidance also reportedly warned that one in seven patients who fought for their lives in intensive care may be struck down with lasting brain damage," according to The Daily Mail.Seventy per cent of them will suffer delirium which will lead to "established cognitive impairment" in one in five cases.Other studies in the recent past have shown that SARS-CoV-2 virus can attack organs, such as the heart, liver, kidneys and blood vessels.On Tuesday, India recorded 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,40,215.According to the Health Ministry data, 1,78,014 cases are currently active and 2,48,189 patients have recovered.The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. The recovery rate has further improved to almost 56.37 per cent among COVID-19 patients.Source: IANS