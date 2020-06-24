by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

1 in 3 COVID-19 Survivors Suffer long-term Lung Damage
Around 30 per cent of corona affected patients may suffer irreversible lung damage. The NHS guidance, reported first by The Telegraph on Tuesday, has been sent to primary care and community services, which includes doctors and district nurses.

Other deadly coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS are already known to cause "persistent" damage to the lungs.

The leaked NHS guidance read: "Approximately 30 per cent of survivors of the global SARS outbreak caused by SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV experienced persistent physiological impairment and abnormal radiology consistent with fibrotic lung disease."


'It is envisaged that pulmonary fibrosis [lung damage and scarring] is likely to be an important sequela/condition which is the consequence of Covid-19," it said.

However, the evidence on COVID-19 is murky as scientists spotted the novel coronavirus only six month ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan, reports Daily Mail.

The NHS guidance said that COVID-19 survivors could also face chronic fatigue syndrome.

"The guidance also reportedly warned that one in seven patients who fought for their lives in intensive care may be struck down with lasting brain damage," according to The Daily Mail.

Seventy per cent of them will suffer delirium which will lead to "established cognitive impairment" in one in five cases.

Other studies in the recent past have shown that SARS-CoV-2 virus can attack organs, such as the heart, liver, kidneys and blood vessels.

On Tuesday, India recorded 14,933 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,40,215.

According to the Health Ministry data, 1,78,014 cases are currently active and 2,48,189 patients have recovered.

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to rise. The recovery rate has further improved to almost 56.37 per cent among COVID-19 patients.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coal Miners at High Risk of Developing Deadly Lung Fibrosis
Coal miners are at an increased risk of developing progressive massive fibrosis (PMF). Coal mine operators and coal miners need to be educated about the harmful effects of coal mine dust exposure.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

PneumoconiosisSilicosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake