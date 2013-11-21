medindia
Home Remedies for Yeast Infections
Home Remedies for Yeast Infections

Written by Dr. Enozia Vakil | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Nov 21, 2013
What is Yeast infection?

A yeast infection is a fungal infection affecting various parts of the body including mouth, throat, genitals and skin. It is usually caused due to an overgrowth of candida-a type of yeast which is found in small amounts in the body.


Causes of Yeast infection

Most commonly, antibiotics are believed to be the major
culprits in causing a yeast infection. They do this by disturbing the normal healthy microorganisms and making conditions favorable for the growth of candida. Women using hormonal contraceptives too, are more likely to suffer from yeast infections in the vaginal area.

Causes of Yeast Infection: Contraceptive

Immunocompromised individuals and patients suffering from conditions needing them to take immunosuppressants and other medications are more likely to suffer from yeast infections in different areas of the body. Many other factors such as lack of sleep, stress, overconsumption of alcohol, refined sugar etc, too, may lead to development of yeast infections.

Causes of Yeast Infection: Lack of Sleep

Symptoms of Yeast infection

Different regions of the body respond differently to yeast infections. Vaginal yeast infections are characterized by white, clumpy discharges, painful sexual intercourse, soreness, tenderness and redness in the vaginal area and sometimes extreme itching. Men may experience development of rashes on the penis, which may also be accompanied by itching and burning sensations.

Oral candida infections are usually characterized by development of cracks at the corners of the mouth, white spots inside the mouth and tongue, soreness of the throat accompanied by difficulty in swallowing and redness and discomfort in the mouth.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection

Maintaining good personal hygiene is the simplest and easiest way to prevent all types of infections. Keep yourself as clean as possible. Cranberries are believed to contain powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties, which make them a wonderful home remedy for yeast infections. Other foods and substances that can help curb candida infections include vinegar, tea tree oil, yogurt, basil, garlic and rosemary.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection: Cranberries

Home Remedies for Yeast infection in Men

Intimate hygiene is the best step to preventing yeast infections. Use warm water and soap to clean the affected parts thoroughly, and wear clean, dry underwear made of breathable fabrics. You may also try boric acid as a remedy to curb recurrent yeast infections.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection: Boric Acid

Home Remedies for Yeast infection in Women

Vulvovaginal yeast infections are the most common in women; and practicing cleanliness and hygiene is the first step to preventing these infections. Keep the vaginal area as clean and dry as possible, and use antifungal powders meant for internal use, if needed. Make sure you wear comfortable cotton underwear, and keep away from tight, synthetic undergarments.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection: Antifungal Powders

Following sexual activity, make sure you clean the pelvic region properly so as to avoid any possible infections. Washing the vaginal area with vinegar, too, can help restore the optimum pH of the vaginal area, discouraging growth of fungi.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection during pregnancy

Since pregnancy is a crucial and delicate stage in a woman’s life, it is important to stick to safe, natural remedies for yeast infections. Adding more yogurt to the diet can help the body maintain the optimum pH levels, discouraging yeast growth.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection: Yogurt

Diluted tea tree oil, too can work wonders in curbing yeast infections of the vagina naturally, thanks to its antifungal properties. Douching the vagina with water containing basil extracts too, can help curb yeast infections naturally.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection: Tea Tree Oil

Home Remedies of Yeast infection on Skin

Keeping yeast infections of the skin at bay is comparatively easy-make it a point to keep your body as dry and aerated as possible. Wipe your sweat often and avoid staying too long in wet clothes. Use antifungal powders and creams on areas that are moist and more prone to yeast infections. Avoid wearing tight clothing-choose light, loose, soft fabrics that are clean.

Home Remedies of Yeast infection in Animals

Animals, just like humans, too, suffer from yeast infections. Simple home remedy to cure yeast infections in animals, especially dogs, would be to wash the affected area with a solution of 1 part water, 1 part apple cider vinegar. Mixing yogurt in your dog’s food too, can help prevent yeast infections.

Home Remedies for Yeast infection in Animals: Apple Cider Vinegar

Portia23 

Fermented foods are very effective too in treating and managing the infection. Fermented food and alcohol depletes nutrients which allows the proliferation of the fungus.For people who need help there's this website with great information on getting read of yeast infection and it really helped me.

