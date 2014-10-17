medindia
Home Remedies for Upset Stomach / Tummies
Home Remedies for Upset Stomach / Tummies

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 05, 2016
What is Upset Stomach?

Upset stomach is referred to discomfort or pain in the upper abdomen that is caused by many factors such as viruses, parasites and foodborne illness. It includes a group of symptoms related to digestive system including nausea, bloating and burping. Natural home remedies can treat upset stomach or tummies effectively.

Causes of Upset Stomach / Tummy

Here are the common causes for upset stomach/tummies:

Alcohol excess
Barbiturate abuse
Food poisoning
Gastritis
Pregnancy
Stress
Heart attack
Pernicious anemia
Gastroenteritis
Medications

Symptoms of Upset Stomach / Tummy

The following are the symptoms for upset stomach or tummy:

Vomiting
Nausea
Headache
Body aches
Loose or liquid stools
Chills, with or without fever
Abdominal pain

Home Remedies for Upset Stomach / Tummy

The following are some herbal and natural remedies for curing upset stomach/tummy:

Tip 1:

Baking soda is a common home remedy for treating upset stomach. Make a mixture of ½ teaspoon of baking soda to a glass of water, mix well and drink it down. Drinking this can bring on a burp that may ease stomach pressure and will reduce acidity in the stomach.

Tip 2:

Papaya fruit contains papain, an enzyme that helps break down protein and soothe the stomach. It aid in digestion, eases indigestion and also helps with constipation. So simply enjoy munching some fresh papaya every day after your meal.

Home Remedies for Upset Stomach / Tummy Tips: Papaya

Tip 3:

Herbal teas such as ginger, sage, chamomile, peppermint and so on work wonder to ease down abdominal problems. They also relieve cramping stomach and intestinal muscles. Make some herbal tea and have it daily.

Tip 4;

Eat fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, nuts, seeds, apple, peaches, sweet potatoes and so on. A high fiber diet is very effective for digestion and elimination of waste products from your body. But too much of fiber in your diet can also cause a bloated feeling and increased gas, hence increase your fiber intake slowly to keep your digestive system healthy.

Tip 5:

Raw honey contains enzymes which aid in digestion and assimilation. Just add a spoonful of honey in warm water and drink this mixture daily until your stomach upset have reduce.

Home Remedies for Upset Stomach / Tummy Tips: Raw honey

Tip 6:

Spices like cardamom, coriander, fennel, ginger and so on are used as digestive aids. They prevent nausea and vomiting caused by pregnancy, motion sick or chemotherapy. Hence, just chew on few seeds of spices to help soothe intestinal spasms and promote digestion.

Tip 7:

Bananas seem to be an effective food to ease upset tummies or stomach. Eating bananas every day will naturally help ease  bowel movement.

Home Remedies for Upset Stomach /Tummy Tips: Bananas

Tip 8:

Drinking carrot juice can help curb the effects of an upset stomach or tummies. Blend few carrot pieces with water and consume. Carrot juice has a tendency to boost digestion of foods and get back on track.

