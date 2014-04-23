Sprains are stretching injuries of ligaments that connect muscles to bones. Ligaments are connective tissues that hold bones together in the skeleton. Sprains can occur at any joint where two bones are connected. The severity of the injury may vary from a minor stretching that may soon heal fully to a major tear that makes the bony link unstable. Sprains are classified into 3 categories:
Severe
Partial
Mild
Running or walking on uneven ground
Wearing high-heeled shoes
Overstretching of a ligament
During a fall
Lifting heavy weight
Home Remedies for Sprains
Tip 1:
Chop onions, wrap them in a muslin cloth and place on the sprained area.
Tip 2:
Make a paste of ground lemon leaves and butter. Apply on the affected area.
Tip 3:
Mix 1 teaspoon of almond oil with 1 teaspoon of garlic oil and apply on the injured area.
Tip 4:
Tip 5:
Warm the outer leaves of a cabbage in hot water and bandage them around the sprain.
Tip 6:
Place an ice pack on the injured area for about 15-20 minutes. This will help ease the swelling and tenderness.
Tip 7:
Apply warm compress on the sprain area. Use a towel and soak in warm vinegar as a compress to reduce the pain.
Tip 8: