Home Remedies for Sprains

Written by lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 28, 2016
What is a Sprain?

Sprains are stretching injuries of ligaments that connect muscles to bones. Ligaments are connective tissues that hold bones together in the skeleton. Sprains can occur at any joint where two bones are connected. The severity of the injury may vary from a minor stretching that may soon heal fully to a major tear that makes the bony link unstable. Sprains are classified into 3 categories:

  • Severe

  • Partial

  • Mild

Common Causes of Sprains

Home Remedies for Sprains

Tip 1:

Chop onions, wrap them in a muslin cloth and place on the sprained area.

Home Remedies for Sprains: Onions

Tip 2:

Make a paste of ground lemon leaves and butter. Apply on the affected area.

Tip 3:

Mix 1 teaspoon of almond oil with 1 teaspoon of garlic oil and apply on the injured area.

Home Remedies for Sprains: Almond Oil

Tip 4:

Mix 1 teaspoon of lemon juice or raw lime powder with 1 teaspoon of honey and apply on the sprain.

Tip 5:
Warm the outer leaves of a cabbage in hot water and bandage them around the sprain.

Home Remedies for Sprains: Cabbage Leaves Warmed in Hot Water

Tip 6:

Place an ice pack on the injured area for about 15-20 minutes. This will help ease the swelling and tenderness.

Tip 7:

Apply warm compress on the sprain area. Use a towel and soak in warm vinegar as a compress to reduce the pain.

Home Remedies for Sprains: Warm Vinegar

Tip 8:

Resting is the best thing to do when you suffer from a sprain. Mild exercise will be helpful to strengthen the sore muscles, but avoid any activity that causes pain, swelling or discomfort in the affected area.

