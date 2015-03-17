What are Spectacle Marks?
People who use spectacles on a regular basis often notice small indentations or darkened skin where their skin comes in contact with the flexible clips of their spectacles. Some people try to switch to contact lenses as a temporary measure but in many cases the marks remain. It is important to understand the exact cause of these marks in order to prevent them.
Causes of Spectacle Marks
The darkened patches of skin are hyperpigmentation
marks caused by the friction of your spectacles’ nose pads against your skin. If the nose pads are too tight, the constant pressure they exert on the specific points of contact with your skin can cause small indentations in your skin. An increase in body weight can also cause this problem as even a minimal layer of fat deposits under the skin can cause the frame to sit tighter on one’s face. People who use heavy or ill-fitting frames are more likely to face this problem.
Home Remedies for Spectacle Marks
You don’t need expensive surgery to get rid of the marks caused by spectacles as there are several home remedies that you can use to lighten the marks and even make them fade away completely. Here’s how to remove spectacle marks on the nose:
Potato juice has mild bleaching properties so you can use fresh potato juice to lighten the hyperpigmentation marks left by your spectacles. The simplest way to do this is to cut a thin slice of potato in half and apply the pieces to the marks. Allow it to remain in place for at least 20 minutes before taking them off and rinsing your face with cold water.
- Tomato and Cucumber Paste
Puree a small piece of cucumber along with a slightly larger piece of tomato and apply the paste to your nose. Tomatoes contain over 10 types of natural acids including citric acid and oxalic acid which dissolve the upper layers of dead skin. Cucumber juice has a soothing effect so this natural remedy for spectacles marks will also soothe your skin.
Strawberry juice contains ellagic acid, which works as an antioxidant and is effective at skin lightening. Apply a small amount of fresh strawberry juice to the hyper-pigmented scars to make them fade quickly. If you don’t have strawberries, you can use cherries or pomegranates instead as they contain ellagic acid too. For those who want to know how to clear facial scars at home without the need for expensive cosmetic procedures
, this remedy is the solution as it can be used on a wide variety of scars.
Honey has a wide assortment of amino acids while milk contains lactic acid and oats have soothing and cleansing properties. This is why a mixture of milk, honey and oats will help to reduce hyper-pigmentation marks. The best way to use this remedy is to apply the paste to the marks and then slowly and gently massage it into your skin. Allow it to dry completely before rinsing your face with lukewarm water.
Aloe Vera gel contains two hormones called Auxins and Gibberellins which aid wound healing and have anti-inflammatory properties. Aloe gel also contains vitamins A, C and E which are antioxidants that prevent damage caused by free radicals. It also contains enzymes that reduce inflammation when applied topically. Apply a thin layer of Aloe Vera gel to the affected areas and allow it to dry before wearing your spectacles. It would be best to apply the gel just before you go to bed and don’t wash it off until the next morning. While many people say that this is the best home remedy for scars, it would be wise to try different remedies until you find one that suits your skin type.
Apple cider vinegar is a mild acid which is why it is often recommended as a facial toner. It also provides a clearer and even skin surface which is why it is an effective remedy for hyper pigmented or raised scars caused by wearing spectacles. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and warm water and rinse your face with this solution as soon as you get home. Apply a little bit of the solution to your fingertips and massage the indented scars on your nose for a few minutes before rinsing your face with cold water. This is one of the most effective natural remedies for scars removal.
Lemon juice has a high Vitamin C content which is a potent antioxidant that is commonly used in dermatological topical preparations as it reduces hyperpigmentation as well as photo-ageing damage. Crush a few mint leaves along with a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice and apply this liquid to the hyper-pigmented areas on your nose to soothe your skin as well as reduce the severity of your scars.
- Almond Milk and Rose Water
Almonds are a good source of Vitamins E and R, which help to even out skin tone and complexion. Soak a handful of almonds in a bowl of water overnight and crush them the next morning along with a little rose water. Apply this liquid to either side of your nose before you put on your spectacles as it will help to reduce the scars as well as prevent them from getting worse.
- Olive Oil and Cocoa Butter
Olive oil and cocoa butter are excellent emollients and will smooth and soften your skin. Take a pea sized amount of cocoa butter and add about 2 drops of olive oil to it. Mix this thoroughly before applying it to the scars on your nose. This natural remedy for hyperpigmentation or black marks removal is also effective for raised scars.
- Lavender Oil with Sea Salt
Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to a pinch of salt so that it forms a paste. Massage the scars gently with this paste and then rinse your face with warm water. Lavender oil helps to diminish scars while salt works as a natural exfoliator.