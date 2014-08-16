Chamomile

Boil chamomile in water, cool and use the decoction on the face to get relief from redness and to prevent any infection from the pustules. You can make it in large quantities and refrigerate the solution and use it as required.

Drinking chamomile tea also helps in controlling flare ups in rosacea.

Green tea

Boil some green tea leaves, cool the solution and refrigerate. Use it as cold compress for relief from rosacea.

Use gels or creams with green tea infusions on the affected areas.

Drinking green tea every day can also help.

Cucumber

Apply cucumber juice all over face and wash off after 30 minutes.

Aloe Vera

Use fresh gel over rosacea-infected skin for immediate relief.

You can also consume fresh aloe vera juice or even fresh gel to extract maximum benefits from this wonder home remedy.

Tea tree oil

Gently massage tea tree oil on the affected area and leave for 25 to 30 minutes. Wash it off with water.

Creams and serums that contain tea tree oil can also be used on a regular basis to keep rosacea at bay.

Apple cider vinegar

Apply apple cider vinegar directly over skin to get relief from irritation and redness.

Two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar consumed with warm water makes for an effective rosacea home remedy.

Apple

Peel and grate an apple and use the pulp all over face to make a mask. Wash off with cool water after 20 minutes. This helps if used every day until the problem subsides.

Consume olive leaf extract available in the market for a period of at least six months for maximum relief.

Red clover

Take an infusion of red clover and consume it twice a day for maximum relief.

Flax seed oil

1 teaspoon of flax seed oil taken three times a day helps reduce rosacea symptoms.

Alternatively you can chew on flax seeds or consume it mixed with other foods such as salads.

Lavender oil