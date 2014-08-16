medindia
Home Remedies for Rosacea
Home Remedies for Rosacea

Written by Rakhee Maloo | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 05, 2016
Rosacea is a chronic skin condition, which causes skin to break out in tiny red-colored bumps. Other symptoms of rosacea are redness of the face, facial flushing, spots and at times eye problems such as dry eyes. All symptoms do not occur at the same time or in all the cases.

People of any age can get rosacea but it is more common in adults over the age of 30. Women with fair skin or people with Scottish, Irish and English ancestry are more prone to rosacea.


Causes of Rosacea

The cause of rosacea is still not known. It is believed that a combination of genetic and environment factors are responsible for the occurrence of Rosacea. However there are many factors that can trigger the symptoms of rosacea or even aggravate them. Some of these factors are:

  • Alcohol consumption

  • Eating spicy foods

  • Sunlight

  • Hot baths

  • Extreme temperatures

  • Intense workout routines

  • Drinking hot beverages

  • Stress

  • Anger

  • Drugs that dilate blood vessels

Home Remedies for Rosacea

Rosacea can be easily managed with the help of medications. You can also use home remedies for rosacea to control the flare-ups or to keep the condition under control. Home remedies must be used regularly for maximum benefits.

  • Chamomile

    • The anti-inflammatory properties present in chamomile helps reduce redness caused by rosacea.

  • Boil chamomile in water, cool and use the decoction on the face to get relief from redness and to prevent any infection from the pustules. You can make it in large quantities and refrigerate the solution and use it as required.

  • Drinking chamomile tea also helps in controlling flare ups in rosacea.

  • Green tea

    • Green tea with its antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties is helpful in many skin conditions including rosacea.

  • Boil some green tea leaves, cool the solution and refrigerate. Use it as cold compress for relief from rosacea.

  • Use gels or creams with green tea infusions on the affected areas.

  • Drinking green tea every day can also help.


    • Rosacea: Green Tea

  • Cucumber

    • Cucumber with its cooling properties gives relief from discomfort caused by rosacea symptoms.

  • Apply cucumber juice all over face and wash off after 30 minutes.

  • Aloe Vera

    • Aloe vera has cooling properties that gives relief to rosacea-damaged skin.

  • Use fresh gel over rosacea-infected skin for immediate relief.

  • You can also consume fresh aloe vera juice or even fresh gel to extract maximum benefits from this wonder home remedy.


    • Rosacea: Aloe Vera

  • Tea tree oil

    • Tea tree oil with its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties is considered one of the best home remedies for rosacea.

  • Gently massage tea tree oil on the affected area and leave for 25 to 30 minutes. Wash it off with water.

  • Creams and serums that contain tea tree oil can also be used on a regular basis to keep rosacea at bay.


  • Apple cider vinegar

    • Use of apple cider vinegar is considered one of the most effective home remedies for rosacea because of its powerful antiseptic properties. It can also help maintain normal pH of the body.

  • Apply apple cider vinegar directly over skin to get relief from irritation and redness.

  • Two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar consumed with warm water makes for an effective rosacea home remedy.



    • Rosacea: Apple Cider Vinegar

  • Apple

    • Apples give a cooling and soothing effect to skin reddened by rosacea.

  • Peel and grate an apple and use the pulp all over face to make a mask. Wash off with cool water after 20 minutes. This helps if used every day until the problem subsides.

  • Olive leaf extract


    • One of the most powerful natural detoxifier available today is the extract from olive leaves. It cleanses the body of hidden pathogens and boosts the immune system. Rosacea is an inflammation. And inflammations are caused by low immunity. Olive leaf extract can work wonders for people suffering from rosacea.

  • Consume olive leaf extract available in the market for a period of at least six months for maximum relief.


    • Rosacea: Olive Oil Extract

  • Red clover

    • It helps by reducing redness and skin irritation.

  • Take an infusion of red clover and consume it twice a day for maximum relief.

  • Flax seed oil

    • Flax seed oil is full of essential fatty acids that are good for skin.

  • 1 teaspoon of flax seed oil taken three times a day helps reduce rosacea symptoms.

  • Alternatively you can chew on flax seeds or consume it mixed with other foods such as salads.

  • Lavender oil

    • When used regularly lavender oil helps to cleanse the skin because of its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties.

  • Apply lavender oil on the skin and wash it off after 30 minutes. It should be used daily for best results.


    • Rosacea: Lavender Oil

manishu 

Hi useful remedies.. Even we can try cucumber mask, cold compresses to cure rosacea.

