Home Remedies for Poor Appetite
Home Remedies for Poor Appetite

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 18, 2014
What is Poor Appetite?

Poor appetite also known as loss of appetite is when there is no desire to eat or you may eat less than usual,. Several diseases and illnesses such as cancer, hypothyroidism, AIDS, flu, fever can cause loss of appetite. There are also some physical, mental and emotional symptoms that are linked with loss of appetite. Individuals who develop ongoing appetite loss can also suffer from malnutrition and weight loss if left untreated. A healthy diet and lifestyle is an effective way to get rid of loss of appetite.


Causes of Poor Appetite
Home Remedies for Poor Appetite

Tip 1:

Bitter greens such as kale, collard, endives, dandelion, arugula and red or green mustard can help stimulate your appetite and regulate your digestive system. These bitter greens are rich in vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for digestive function.

Tip 2:

Gaining a better control over your daily routine will help you get back the lost appetite. Hence, make sure you get enough of sleep daily, exercise regularly, drink 8-10 glasses of water everyday and follow proper meal timing in order to improve your appetite.

Home Remedies for Poor Appetite: Sleep, Exercise & Drink Water

Tip 3:

Garlic is considered to be an effective remedy for treating loss of appetite. Add whole garlic pods while making your regular soups and have this daily. Garlic will help improve your digestion.

Tip 4:

Peppermint is an effective remedy for treating poor appetite. Make a cup of peppermint tea and drink this daily to revive your appetite. You can also add some mint leaves to a glass of lemonade and drink.

Home Remedies for Poor Appetite: Peppermint

Tip 5:

Tamarind pulp has a laxative effect that is helpful for treating loss of appetite. Soften a small quantity of the pulp in water, add little sugar, pepper and cloves to it. Drink this on a regular basis until the condition improves.

Tip 6:

Ginger has medicinal properties and is used widely in Asian cuisine to improve appetite. Drink ginger tea or use ginger for cooking purposes. This helps to promote strong immune and digestive system.

Home Remedies for Poor Appetite: Ginger

Tip 7:

Black pepper works wonders as an appetite stimulant. Mix ½ teaspoon of black pepper with 1 tablespoon of honey or jaggery powder, and take this on a regular basis to improve digestion.

