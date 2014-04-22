Home Remedies for Nosebleed

Nosebleed, also known as Epistaxis, is a common occurrence, which can be treated at home with simple first aid measures. Nosebleed is usually triggered by nose picking or infection of the mucous membrane that causes dryness. Even a blow to the nose may be a reason for nosebleed. The presence of many blood vessels in the nose makes it more vulnerable to bleed even if slightly damaged. Most nosebleeds occur in the front part of the nose and stop within a few minutes. Most nosebleeds are not serious.
Nose picking
Nose injury
Cold or flu
Inserting small objects
Nasal tumor
Dry nasal passages
Nasal infection
Dry Climate
Home Remedies for Nose bleed
Tip 1:
Dab a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and place in your nostril. This helps in reducing the flow of blood from your nose.
Tip 2:
Apply ice pack or cold compress across the bridge of your nose for at least 5 to 10 minutes. This will help constrict blood vessels and reduce the bleeding and swelling of your nose.
Firmly press your nostril using your thumb and forefinger for five to ten minutes, and breathe through your mouth. This may help stop your nosebleed.
Tip 4:
In case of a minor nosebleed, sit up straight with your head tilted slightly forward to prevent blood running down your throat. Swallowing blood can cause nausea.
Tip 5:
Vitamin K deficiency can cause nosebleeds. Hence, eat lots of vitamin K rich foods such as dark green leafy vegetables to help prevent future nosebleeds.
Tip 6:
Apply a light coating of moisturizing ointment such as Vaseline or an antiseptic nasal cream inside your nose to prevent from nosebleed. Do not blow your nose or put anything else inside for at least 12 hours after the bleeding has stopped.
Include some vitamin C and flavonoids rich foods in your diet such as apples, garlic, citrus fruit, watermelon and onions. These help strengthens the capillaries, making them less prone to bleeding.
Tip 8:
Dryness inside the nasal membranes can lead to nosebleed. Therefore drink plenty of water daily or make a mixture of normal water with a bit of salt and put some few drops in your nose to moisten the inner lining of the nasal passages.
GOOD PRACTICAL ADVICE...WHAT IS IN NEWSPAPER ON SNIFFING STOPS NOSEBLEED?