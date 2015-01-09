Do’s and Don’ts of Natural Treatments for Burns

Don’t remove burnt clothing that is stuck to the skin; instead, make sure that there is no portion of the cloth that is smoldering and get the cloth removed by a physician; Don’t try to self-treat an infected burn; instead, visit your doctor immediately to prevent further complications. Swelling, pus and fever are three of the most common symptoms of an infected wound.

Don’t use cotton or any fluffy dressing to cover the burn; instead, lightly bind the area with a sterile gauze bandage. Don’t burst blisters; instead, make sure that they remain intact for as long as possible as they form a natural barrier and prevent the burn from getting infected.

Don’t use butter, grease or any type of oil on the burn; instead, apply a first aid cream for burns to the area (only after you have allowed it to cool sufficiently under running water). A very common practice seen is the application of tooth paste over burns, this has no scientific basis and may be dangerous.

Don’t use ice or an ice pack for burns; instead, hold it under cold running water for 5 to 10 minutes. If this is not possible, immerse the burn in cool water or use a cold compress.

There are several home remedies for burns that will reduce the amount of time it takes for the wound to heal. Apply a thin layer of honey to a strip of gauze and use this to bandage your burn. Several studies found that this remedy was better than conventional bandages and greatly reduced the risk of infection and helped the wounds heal faster.

Aloe vera is another popular herb that is often touted as the cure to all problems. In the case of skin inflammation and burns however, these claims have been supported by evidence from clinical trials and studies. Several studies have shown that the application of aloe gel can help significantly in the healing of burn wounds.

Refrigerate a couple of used tea bags and then place them over the burn. Use a clean strip of gauze to hold them in place. This remedy will reduce the pain and inflammation. Skip your hot showers and opt for cool showers instead as this too will help to reduce the inflammation.