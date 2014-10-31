Minor burns are burns that affect only the top layer of the skin, and are also called the first degree burns. Minor burns are caused by steam, electricity, chemicals, radiation or any other kind of heat. Most minor burns will heal on their own using natural home remedies, but if left untreated minor burns can develop painful blisters. In case the burn injury is more severe you should visit a doctor for medical attention.
The following are the common causes of minor burns:
• Fire
• Hot liquids
• Steam
• Chemicals
• Friction
• Any hot object
• Electricity
• Sunlight
• Radiation
Home Remedies for Minor Burns
Here are some natural home remedies for treating minor burn effectively.
Tip 1:
Honey has antiseptic properties that can effectively help heal minor burns. You can directly apply honey to the affected area or you may spread the honey on a gauze bandage and then put it on your skin. Keep changing the bandage dressing for three to four times a day.
Tip 2:
Apply aloe vera gel for burns caused by sunburns and razor burns. Aloe vera gel has soothing and rejuvenating properties that helps in cooling the burns. Hence, direct application of aloe vera gel can help soothe painful burns.
Tip 3:
Apply cool compress over the burn area for few minutes. Do this as quickly as possible within seconds of getting a burn. Cool compress also help stop the burn from spreading.
Tip 4:
The astringent and antiseptic properties in vinegar work wonder for treating minor burns and help prevent further infection. Dilute equal parts of vinegar with water and use the solution to rinse the burned area.
Tip 5:
Plantain leaves are primarily used as medicine and it is an effective remedy for treating burns. The plantain has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antihemorrhagic and expectorant properties. Extract the juice from fresh plantain leaves and apply it gently onto the burned skin.
Tip 6:
Lavender oil has antiseptic and pain killing properties that can be applied to reduce the pain in the burns. Simply apply the lavender oil directly on the burns. Repeat this remedy several times for better results.
Tip 7:
Salt is used for treating mouth burns. Mix ½ teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water, and rinse your mouth with this water every hour to help relieve the mouth burns.
Tip 8:
Rubbing a slice of raw potato on the burn will help alleviate the pain and reduce the chance of having blisters. Use this remedy soon after the burn occurs.