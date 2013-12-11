medindia
Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps
Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 11, 2013
Menstrual Cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea or painful periods are painful sensation felt in the lower abdomen that can occur both before and during a woman’s menstrual period. Menstrual cramps can range from dull, nagging pain to quite severe. While mild menstrual cramps may be like a slight stomach ache for a short duration, severe menstrual cramps can be so painful that they tend to interfere with a woman’s regular activities for several days. Menstrual cramps are not the same as the discomfort felt during premenstrual syndrome.


Causes of Menstrual Cramps

Primary dysmenorrhea or menstrual cramps usually affect young girls and are caused due to contractions of uterus that occur in response to prostaglandin, a hormone–like substance that works to stimulate contractions necessary for shedding the uterine lining. Secondary dysmenhorrea is usually seen in older women and the menstrual cramps occur due to a problem in the female reproductive organs or pelvis.

Symptoms of Menstrual Cramps

The following are the symptoms that are associated with menstrual cramps:

  • Dull, throbbing, cramping pain in the lower abdomen

  • Pain in the lower back and thighs

  • Nausea


  • Vomiting

  • Sweating

  • Dizziness


  • Diarrhea

  • Loose stools

  • Constipation

  • Bloating in your belly area

  • Headaches

  • Lightheadedness- feeling faint

Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps

Tip 1

Regular Exercise: Exercising during menstrual cramps can help ease your belly pain. This practice increases the release of endorphins and reduces your cramps.

Tip 2

Use hot water bottle: Place a hot water bottle to the stomach or lower abdomen for 15 to 20 minutes to reduce cramps.

Tip 3

Drink Water: Keep drinking water to make sure you won’t become dehydrated, as this will only worsen your menstrual cramps.

Tip 4

Yoga: Yoga stretches or asanas during your monthly period not only treat abdominal cramps, but also provide relaxation that can help ease other symptoms associated with menstrual cycle.

Tip 5

Drink hot liquids: Drinking hot liquids like hot herbal tea and warmed up lemonade during menstrual cramps help to increase your blood flow and relax your muscles.

Tip 6

Mint: Peppermint is an effective agent for providing relief from menstrual cramps. Drink one to two cups of peppermint tea per day during your monthly menstrual cramps.

Tip 7

Parsley: Parsley juice treats painful cramping. Drinking about 75 ml of a blend of parsley juice with beet, carrot and cucumber juices can provide maximum results.

Tip 8

Ginger: Ginger is an effective home remedy during times of a painful menstruation. Boil a piece of ginger in a cup of water for a couple of minutes, add sugar and drink three times daily after meals.

Tip 9

Vitamins and minerals: Make sure that your body is getting enough vitamins and minerals to prevent menstrual cramps.

Tip 10

Basil: Basil leaves contain a pain-killing component called caffeic acid, which can reduce menstrual cramps and pain. Boil a cup of water and add two tablespoons of basil leaves, let it steep and leave till it gets cooled. Drink ½ to one cup of basil tea every hour to ease your cramps.

Tip 11

Cinnamon: Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that can reduce the symptoms of menstrual cramping. You can either sprinkle cinnamon powder on your breakfast foods or add to a tea.

Tip 12

Magnesium: Several types of nuts are high in magnesium, Vitamin E, calcium and other nutrients which help reduce menstrual cramps considerably.

