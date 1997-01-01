Measles Treatment - Home Remedy

What is Measles?

Measles is a highly communicable viral disease marked by grains of sand like symptoms appearing in the cheeks and proceeding to trunk, palms and soles lasting for about 5 days. Measles is mainly a respiratory infection, even though outward symptoms indicate its presence. Vaccination is the best mode that provides immunity against measles. Once infected it gives lifelong immunity. Vitamin A supplementation during measles significantly reduces risks of morbidity and mortality.





Common Causes of Measles

Personal contact

Droplets from coughs and sneezes

Immunodeficiency due to HIV/AIDS

Malnutrition

Vitamin A deficiency

Home Remedies for Measles

Tip 1:



Fresh Orange juice had 2 times is good.



Tip 2:

Barley water should be taken 2-3 times.



Tip 3:



Lemonade should be taken often.

