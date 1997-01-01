Measles Treatment - Home Remedy

Common Causes of Measles
Home Remedy for Measles
What is Measles?
Measles is a highly communicable viral disease marked by grains of sand
like symptoms appearing in the cheeks and proceeding to trunk, palms
and soles lasting for about 5 days. Measles is mainly a respiratory
infection, even though outward symptoms indicate its presence.
Vaccination is the best mode that provides immunity against measles.
Once infected it gives lifelong immunity. Vitamin A supplementation
during measles significantly reduces risks of morbidity and mortality.
Personal contact
Droplets from coughs and sneezes
Immunodeficiency due to HIV/AIDS
Malnutrition
Vitamin A deficiency
Home Remedies for Measles
Tip 1:
Fresh Orange juice had 2 times is good.
Tip 2:
Barley water should be taken 2-3 times.
Tip 3:
Lemonade should be taken often.