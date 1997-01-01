medindia
Measles Treatment - Home Remedy
  1. Medindia
  2. Home Remedies

Home Remedies for MEASLES

Written by Vanessa Jones | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

What is Measles?
Common Causes of Measles
Home Remedy for Measles

What is Measles?

Measles is a highly communicable viral disease marked by grains of sand like symptoms appearing in the cheeks and proceeding to trunk, palms and soles lasting for about 5 days. Measles is mainly a respiratory infection, even though outward symptoms indicate its presence. Vaccination is the best mode that provides immunity against measles. Once infected it gives lifelong immunity. Vitamin A supplementation during measles significantly reduces risks of morbidity and mortality.

Common Causes of Measles

  • Personal contact

  • Droplets from coughs and sneezes

  • Immunodeficiency due to HIV/AIDS

  • Malnutrition

  • Vitamin A deficiency

Home Remedies for Measles

Tip 1:

Fresh Orange juice had 2 times is good.

Tip 2:

Barley water should be taken 2-3 times.

Tip 3:
Lemonade should be taken often.

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

measles - Related News

Nigeria: Measles Fight

Nigeria: Measles Fight

Europe on Alert After Measles Outbreak

Europe on Alert After Measles Outbreak

Health Officials Worry Over 15 Measles Cases in California This Year

Health Officials Worry Over 15 Measles Cases in California This Year

Syria Measles Vaccine Deaths Blamed on Anesthesia Additive

Syria Measles Vaccine Deaths Blamed on Anesthesia Additive

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Home Remedies

Measles
Measles
Allergy
Allergy
Vomiting
Vomiting
Insect Bites
Insect Bites
Obesity
Obesity
Depression
Depression
Gray Hair
Gray Hair
Upset Stomach / Tummies
Upset Stomach / Tummies
Gingivitis
Gingivitis
BP-Low
BP-Low

View All

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Alternative Medicine

Yoga & Lifestyle Ayurveda Homeopathy Home Remedies Beauty Tips Herbal Medicine Acupuncture Gemstones Jin Shin Jayatish Reflexology Siddha Govt. Acts & Rules Colleges Pranic Healing Reiki Reiki and Pranic Healing Surviving Cancer With Naturopathy Memory Enhancement Stress Relief Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.