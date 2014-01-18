Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes

Change the baby’s diaper often soon after it gets wet or soiled, and make sure that the baby is always clean and dry to avoid diaper rash.

Use warm water and a soft cloth, and clean the baby’s bottom gently to prevent rash. Mild baby soap can be used if needed.

After cleaning the wet or soiled area, don’t scrub the baby’s bottom. Use a soft clean towel to dry it to avoid skin irritation.

If baby’s bottom is very raw from rashes, add 2 tablespoons of baking soda in the baby’s tub and try mildly washing the area three times a day for 10 minutes.

Cranberry juice prevents bacteria from sticking to the bladder and helps the urine get less concentrated. If your baby is over 12 months old, you can feed your baby with the cranberry juice.

If you used cloth diapers, add ˝ cup white vinegar to the rinse water and wash it thoroughly.

Apply ointment like petroleum jelly during each diaper change to prevent skin irritation.