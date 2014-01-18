Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes

Diaper rashes are very common among infants and children younger than 2 years. It is an area of inflamed skin that appears on your baby’s bottom. The rashes usually occur due to infrequently changed diapers, diarrhea, and using of plastic pants to cover diapers, which cause skin irritation and can sometimes leads to bacterial or fungal infection. Diaper rashes can also afflict older people who have to use diapers because of incontinence or paralysis. Most diaper rashes cases can be resolved with simple home treatments, but in case the rash persists or increases, you need to consult a doctor.
Causes of Diaper Rashes
The following are the causes of Diaper Rashes-
Irritation from stool or urine
Chafing or rubbing against the diaper
Bacterial or yeast infection
Sensitive skin
Allergic reaction to diaper
Use of antibiotics
Introduction to new food diet
Change the baby’s diaper often soon after it gets wet or soiled, and make sure that the baby is always clean and dry to avoid diaper rash.
Use warm water and a soft cloth, and clean the baby’s bottom gently to prevent rash. Mild baby soap can be used if needed.
After cleaning the wet or soiled area, don’t scrub the baby’s bottom. Use a soft clean towel to dry it to avoid skin irritation.
If baby’s bottom is very raw from rashes, add 2 tablespoons of baking soda in the baby’s tub and try mildly washing the area three times a day for 10 minutes.
Cranberry juice prevents bacteria from sticking to the bladder and helps the urine get less concentrated. If your baby is over 12 months old, you can feed your baby with the cranberry juice.
If you used cloth diapers, add ˝ cup white vinegar to the rinse water and wash it thoroughly.
Apply ointment like petroleum jelly during each diaper change to prevent skin irritation.
Wash your hands well after changing diapers to prevent the spread of bacteria or yeast to other parts of your baby’s body, to you or to other children.