Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes
Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 18, 2014
What are Diaper Rashes?

Diaper rashes are very common among infants and children younger than 2 years. It is an area of inflamed skin that appears on your baby’s bottom. The rashes usually occur due to infrequently changed diapers, diarrhea, and using of plastic pants to cover diapers, which cause skin irritation and can sometimes leads to bacterial or fungal infection. Diaper rashes can also afflict older people who have to use diapers because of incontinence or paralysis. Most diaper rashes cases can be resolved with simple home treatments, but in case the rash persists or increases, you need to consult a doctor.


Causes of Diaper Rashes

The following are the causes of Diaper Rashes-
  • Change the baby’s diaper often soon after it gets wet or soiled, and make sure that the baby is always clean and dry to avoid diaper rash.

  • Use warm water and a soft cloth, and clean the baby’s bottom gently to prevent rash. Mild baby soap can be used if needed.


    • Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes: Clean Baby#$#s Bottom with Warm Water and Soft Cloth

  • After cleaning the wet or soiled area, don’t scrub the baby’s bottom. Use a soft clean towel to dry it to avoid skin irritation.

  • If baby’s bottom is very raw from rashes, add 2 tablespoons of baking soda in the baby’s tub and try mildly washing the area three times a day for 10 minutes.

  • Cranberry juice prevents bacteria from sticking to the bladder and helps the urine get less concentrated. If your baby is over 12 months old, you can feed your baby with the cranberry juice.


    • Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes: Cranberry Juice

  • If you used cloth diapers, add ˝ cup white vinegar to the rinse water and wash it thoroughly.


  • Apply ointment like petroleum jelly during each diaper change to prevent skin irritation.

  • Wash your hands well after changing diapers to prevent the spread of bacteria or yeast to other parts of your baby’s body, to you or to other children.


    • Home Remedies for Diaper Rashes: Wash Your Hands Well After Changing Diapers

