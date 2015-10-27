Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dark Neck

Acanthosis nigricans is conventionally divided into benign and malignant forms.
Benign: This may be related to obesity, hereditary and endocrine forms of acanthosis nigricans.
Malignant: This may include forms that are linked to tumor products and insulin like activity or tumor necrosis factor.
There is no specific treatment available for this condition. Treating any underlying conditions could probably restore the normal color and texture of affected areas of skin.
What Causes Dark Neck?It may be sometimes congenital, a person being born with such a condition. It usually occurs in people who are obese, have diabetes or a tendency towards diabetes. Children who develop this may be at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Rarely, acanthosis nigricans can indicate cancerous tumor in an internal organ like stomach or liver.
Other possible causes include:
Deficiency of hormones from adrenal gland (Addison's disease)
Growth hormone therapy
Hypothyroidism
Use of oral contraceptives
Certain types of cancer
Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dark NeckThere are several natural ways or home remedies to treat dark necks as below:
1. Almonds
Almonds contain vitamins, which are essential for skin health. It also has properties of skin nourishment and removes discoloration.
Make thick paste of half teaspoon of powdered almonds and one teaspoon of milk powder and honey. Apply this paste on sides and back of the neck. Leave it for half an hour and then wash off with water. Repeat this four times a week.
2. Walnuts
Walnuts contain vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin. It also contains properties that moisturize the skin, essential for healthy skin.
Crush the walnuts and mix in yogurt to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on the dark portions of the neck. Gently scrub this paste for few minutes and allow it to dry. Use cold or rose water to wash off the paste.
3. Aloe Vera
It is a natural skin lightener with moisturizing effect on skin. It is also rich in antioxidants and many other compounds that help repair and produce new skin cells. Extract pure aloe vera gel from the leaf and apply directly on the neck. Massage gently and leave it for about 20 minutes. Wash it away with water. Repeat the process once daily for faster results.
4. Oats
Oats act as a great skin scrubber and help to exfoliate the skin. Take two teaspoon of coarsely ground oats and add small amount of tomato puree to it to get a thick paste. Apply this paste on the neck and leave it for about 20 minutes. Scrub the neck gently and then finally wash the neck with cold water. Then apply some moisturizer. Repeat this process once or twice a week.
5. Baking Soda
It is a natural skin exfoliant and cleanses the skin by slowly removing dark, discolored patches. Baking soda with water has proven effective in curing hyper-pigmentation around the neck. To form a thick paste, mix three parts of baking soda with one part of water. Apply this paste on the neck and allow it to dry. Wash it off after few minutes. Do this process twice a week to enhance the neck complexion in just a few weeks.
This has soothing properties that helps repair skin cells, remove dead skin cells, thereby adding glow to the skin. Mix equal amounts of cucumber and lemon juice. Apply it on the neck by using cotton balls. Leave this for 10 minutes and then wash it with cold water. Do this process for few months till satisfactory results are obtained.
7. Fruit Masks
Fruit masks are made with banana, apple, orange, papaya, avocado, etc. Fruits are rich in natural minerals, vitamins, enzymes that can make the neck look whiter than ever.
Banana Mask
To prepare this, a ripe banana and olive oil is needed. Mash the banana with hands to a pulp like consistency. Add olive oil to it and mix well. Apply this mask on the neck and leave for 15 minutes. Wash this off with water.
This combination of banana and olive oil, rich in anti-oxidants will make fine lines disappear from the neck, giving a healthy glowing skin.
8. Yogurt
It is a good cleanser for the skin. The acid present in yogurt helps to lighten the dark skin. In combination with lime juice, the bleaching effect is enhanced and dark skin is whitened fast. Adding lemon is however optional and only plain yogurt can also be applied on neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes, before washing with water.
Yogurt and turmeric
Apply the pack of yogurt and turmeric on the neck and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash it away with lukewarm water. Do this twice or thrice a week. Yogurt tightens the skin and diminishes the fine lines on the neck, making it to look brighter and better.
9. Rice Starch
To make this take one cup of rice and two cups of water. Bring water to boil and add rice to it. When rice is cooked, put off the flame. Use a strainer to separate the rice and water. Allow this water to cool down. Till the rice starch is warm enough to handle, rub this on the neck gently scrubbing on the affected region. Do this massage for about 10 minutes before bath.
10. Milk Cream
Mix gram flour with fresh cream and rub neck gently. This combination is useful for exfoliating the neck and to moisturize it. Leave it to dry and then wash it off with warm water.
Add a pinch of turmeric to cream and rub this on the neck. This is a useful remedy for glowing skin and getting rid of a dark neck.