Anorexia (Anorexia Nervosa) is a serious medical condition that leads to problems with eating. People having anorexia, worry a lot about how their body looks and how much they weigh. They avoid eating, taking laxatives or spend many hours exercising. Anorexia patients can die from starving themselves.





Frightened about getting fat

Thinking that they are fat

Always thinking about their weight

Becoming obsessed with losing weight

Fear of putting on weight

Emotional problems

Dieting

Wanting to look like models

Genes and family history

An imbalance of chemicals in the brain

