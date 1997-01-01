Common Causes of Anorexia
Home Remedy for Anorexia
What is Anorexia?
Anorexia (Anorexia Nervosa) is a serious
medical condition that leads to problems with eating. People having
anorexia, worry a lot about how their body looks and how much they
weigh. They avoid eating, taking laxatives or spend many hours exercising. Anorexia patients can die from starving
themselves.
Common Causes of Anorexia
Frightened about getting fat
Thinking that they are fat
Always thinking about their weight
Becoming obsessed with losing weight
Fear of putting on weight
Emotional problems
Dieting
Wanting to look like models
Genes and family history
An imbalance of chemicals in the brain
Tip 1:
This results in loss of appetite due to excessive fasting where the activity of the stomach slows down and secretion of gastric juices are reduced.
Tip 2:
Eat 2-3 fresh Oranges a day.
Tip 3:
Eat at least 1 Apple a day.
Tip 4:
Boil 2-3 cloves of garlic in 1 cup of water. Strain. Add the juice of ½ a lime to this and drink 2 times a day, for a week.
Make a paste of fresh Ginger. Add a pinch of salt and a drop of lime juice to ½ a tspn of the paste. Eat this 2 times a day for 1 week.