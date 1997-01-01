medindia
Health Tip to Treat Anorexia
Home Remedies for Anorexia Nervosa

Written by Vanessa Jones | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team
Anorexia (Anorexia Nervosa) is a serious medical condition that leads to problems with eating. People having anorexia, worry a lot about how their body looks and how much they weigh. They avoid eating, taking laxatives or spend many hours exercising. Anorexia patients can die from starving themselves.


  • Frightened about getting fat

  • Thinking that they are fat

  • Always thinking about their weight

  • Becoming obsessed with losing weight

  • Fear of putting on weight

  • Emotional problems

  • Dieting

  • Wanting to look like models

  • Genes and family history

  • An imbalance of chemicals in the brain

Tip 1:

This results in loss of appetite due to excessive fasting where the activity of the stomach slows down and secretion of gastric juices are reduced.

Tip 2:


Eat 2-3 fresh Oranges a day.

Tip 3:

Eat at least 1 Apple a day.

Tip 4:

Boil 2-3 cloves of garlic in 1 cup of water. Strain. Add the juice of ½ a lime to this and drink 2 times a day, for a week.

Tip 5:

Make a paste of fresh Ginger. Add a pinch of salt and a drop of lime juice to ½ a tspn of the paste. Eat this 2 times a day for 1 week.

