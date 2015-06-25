Acid Reflux Disease / GERD - Home Remedies

a. Eat more fiber

b. Avoid food that triggers acidity, like citrus fruits and high fat food

c. Avoid sweets, sugary drinks and chocolates as they cause fermentation in the stomach and trigger acid production

a. Eat slowly taking smaller bites

b. Chew the food properly and allow it to mix well with saliva before swallowing.

a. Eat at least 2 hours before bedtime.

b. Eat on time; eat more frequent, smaller sized meals.