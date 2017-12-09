Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Stroke is a "brain attack", which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted.
This type of stroke caused by the blockage of blood vessel
in the brain or neck is called an ischemic stroke and is the most frequent cause of stroke.
A stroke is an emergency!Stroke
is a medical emergency in which every minute counts. The longer the blood flow is cut off to the brain, the greater the damage.
Stroke injures the brain. A bystander may not realize that someone is suffering from a stroke attack. Stroke victims have the best chance of recovery if someone recognizes the signs and acts quickly.First Aid:
If you suspect a person has had a stroke, use the FAST (Face-Arm-Speech-Test) guide:F
– Facial weakness:
the person is unable to smile and their eye and/or mouth is droopyA
– Arm weakness:
the person is only able to raise one armS
– Speech problems:
the person is unable to speak clearly or cannot understand the spoken wordT
– Time is of the essence:
call medical emergency help if you suspect the person has had a stroke
Signs and Symptoms of Stroke
When the process of cell death starts in the brain due to insufficient supply of oxygen, the body starts throwing alarming signals. Different sections of the brain control different functions of the body.
Some of the most common symptoms of stroke are:
- Sudden mental confusion
- Trouble in speaking
- Trouble in visualizing from one or both the eyes
- Loss of balance
- Severe headache
Facts
References:
- Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death among Americans
- Each year, one of out of every twenty deaths occur from strokes in the United States and that is about 140,000 deaths every year
- In India, around 1.5 million people suffer from strokes each year with 3000- 4000 strokes occurring every day
- Ischemic strokes account for about 87 percent of all strokes Hemorrhagic strokes (caused by a weakened blood vessel leak) account only for around 15 percent of all strokes but end up being responsible for 40 percent of all stroke deaths.
- Strokes are one of the leading cause of serious long-term disability and in India around 5 million people are disabled globally due to these brain attacks
- Strokes cost United States around $34 billion US dollars each year
- The risk of stroke can increase with age, but they also occur to anyone at any age
- Being aware of signs and symptoms of strokes can help save someone’s life. Chances of survival and extent of damage are heavily dependent on the time taken for the person to get treatment
- High blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes are considered to be some of the leading causes of stroke
- Strokes can cause more deaths in the country than malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined
