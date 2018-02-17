skinbetter science® Presents Data at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting in San Diego, CA

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- skinbetter science announced today that data supporting the benefits of their

San Diego

February 16-19, 2018

innovative, potent antioxidant,, will be presented at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting in

Alto ™ was scientifically evaluated in three separate studies to:

Determine innate antioxidative capacity in an in vitro human tissue model;

human tissue model; Assess photoprotective ability in protecting skin against the oxidizing effects of UV radiation compared to untreated, irradiated skin in healthy subjects; and

Evaluate effectiveness and tolerability for improvement in the appearance of facial aging caused by environmental exposure or photodamage.

The Protective Effects of a Topical Antioxidant System from Ultraviolet-induced Erythema in Human Skin (poster #6263) will be presented during the 'Pearls from the Posters Symposium' session (S045), and is scheduled as follows:

Date and Time: Monday, February 19 , 9:21 AM - 9:29 AM

, Location: Room 1A

Room 1A Presenter: Dr. David McDaniel, McDaniel Institute of Anti-Aging, Virginia Beach, VA

The Antioxidant Capacity of a Comprehensive Topical Antioxidant in Comparison to a Leading Antioxidant Serum in a Human Skin Model (poster #6642) and Clinical Evaluation of a Comprehensive Topical Antioxidant in Subjects with Mild to Moderate Photodamaged Skin (poster #6265) posters will be available for viewing in e-Poster format in the Poster Viewing/Presentation Area throughout the meeting.

About skinbetter science

The skinbetter science team of aesthetic experts has a profound understanding of skin aging and what it takes to help defy the effects of time. Tapping into a rich dermatological heritage, the team at skinbetter science set out to create a new paradigm in clinical skincare. Cutting-edge, data-driven science is the principal driving force behind all our unique formulations. skinbetter science's research and development group engineers breakthrough technology innovation to deliver the clinical efficacy essential to visible skin rejuvenation that inspires the trust of physicians and patients alike. skinbetter science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com .

