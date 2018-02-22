medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

nThrive Welcomes New Leaders to Growing Organization

Thursday, February 22, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, an independent Patient-to-PaymentSM solutions company,

is pleased to announce the newest additions to its leadership. Bringing these members on to the team is another important step nThrive is taking toward delivering its vision to empower health care for every one in every community.

Joining the

executive leadership team are Bernard Gay, Chief Information Officer and Rhonda Vetere, President, Data and Analytics. In addition, Ellen Zane, a seasoned health care executive and industry subject matter expert will be joining the nThrive Board of Directors. After a thoughtful process, the company has selected these accomplished individuals representing a full spectrum of in-depth experience that will be of great value to the continued growth of nThrive.

Bernard Gay, as Chief Information Officer (CIO), leads the Technology Services organization. With more than 16 years of experience in managing Information Technology (IT) organizations at a senior executive level, including serving as global vice president and chief technology officer at Royal Caribbean Ltd., senior vice president and chief information officer of Atlantis and most recently serving as chief information officer of Delaware North, Gay has demonstrated the ability to transform IT Organizations into high performing teams that add value across all segments of the business. At Delaware North, he led a team of IT professionals and directed the business and technical vision for the company. Bernard has a proven track record of organizational transformation, systems and operational management, and client service. He will lead by developing a long-term cloud strategy, managing the nThrive data centers, and optimizing the IT infrastructure to serve as an industry competitive differentiator.

Rhonda Vetere, as President, Data and Analytics, brings her leadership and breadth of experience to add to the company's continued focus and investment in health care data and analytics. She joins nThrive as it launches a major initiative to embed analytics into nThrive technology solutions and capitalize on its market potential.

Vetere is an accomplished and industry recognized global executive, specializing in transformation of worldwide information technology operations, ranging from product development and support to strategic development and implementation of technology infrastructure. Formerly, she served as chief technology officer for Estee Lauder Companies, responsible for global infrastructure, applications, service delivery, operations, security, analytics, architecture and strategy for IT. During her tenure, Vetere transformed the company's technology, digital, social and retail technology approach.

Rhonda has received numerous accolades for her leadership. Most recently, she won a 2017 Stevie® Award for Excellence in Transforming Business, competing with more than 1,500 CIOs and CTOs, for the prestigious honor. In addition she was awarded Top 100 global Executives in STEM [Science Technology Engineering and Math].

Ellen Zane joins the nThrive Board of Directors. Zane brings with her a wealth of industry knowledge from an accomplished career. She is the former president and chief executive officer of the internationally respected 450-bed Tufts Medical Center and the Floating Hospital for Children in Boston. Zane was the first woman to hold this position in the institution's 200+ year history. She continues to serve on as vice-chair of the Board of Trustees of Tufts Medical Center and holds two faculty appointments at Tufts University School of Medicine, as well as serving as adjunct assistant professor of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Zane has made her mark in health care throughout her career, including tenure as a Network President for Partners HealthCare System, a 5,000+ provider network with over $800 million of managed care revenue, and as chief executive officer at Quincy Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts. She is a sought after health care expert who serves on a number of boards and has received multiple honors for her work in health care, as a leader among women in business, and for her philanthropic associations.

About nThriveFrom Patient-to-PaymentSM, nThrive provides all the technology, advisory expertise, services, analytics and education programs health care organizations need to thrive in the communities they serve. Formerly known as MedAssets, Precyse and Equation, nThrive is built on a legacy of excellence. Most recently, nThrive acquired two leaders in their fields, Adreima – a provider of patient-centered, clinically integrated revenue cycle services that help patients find coverage and meet their financial obligations – and e4e Healthcare Services – a business process outsourcing company. The five organizations together combine top talent and capabilities in the health care industry into a single enterprise. www.nthrive.com

Media Contact: Francesca Richards, nThrive484-948-1553  frichards@nthrive.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nthrive-welcomes-new-leaders-to-growing-organization-300602869.html

SOURCE nThrive



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.