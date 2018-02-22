nThrive Welcomes New Leaders to Growing Organization

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, an independent Patient-to-PaymentSM solutions company,

is pleased to announce the newest additions to its leadership. Bringing these members on to the team is another important step nThrive is taking toward delivering its vision to empower health care for every one in every community.

Joining the

Bernard Gay

Rhonda Vetere

Ellen Zane

executive leadership team are, Chief Information Officer and, President, Data and Analytics. In addition,, a seasoned health care executive and industry subject matter expert will be joining the nThrive Board of Directors. After a thoughtful process, the company has selected these accomplished individuals representing a full spectrum of in-depth experience that will be of great value to the continued growth of nThrive.

Bernard Gay, as Chief Information Officer (CIO), leads the Technology Services organization. With more than 16 years of experience in managing Information Technology (IT) organizations at a senior executive level, including serving as global vice president and chief technology officer at Royal Caribbean Ltd., senior vice president and chief information officer of Atlantis and most recently serving as chief information officer of Delaware North, Gay has demonstrated the ability to transform IT Organizations into high performing teams that add value across all segments of the business. At Delaware North, he led a team of IT professionals and directed the business and technical vision for the company. Bernard has a proven track record of organizational transformation, systems and operational management, and client service. He will lead by developing a long-term cloud strategy, managing the nThrive data centers, and optimizing the IT infrastructure to serve as an industry competitive differentiator.

Rhonda Vetere, as President, Data and Analytics, brings her leadership and breadth of experience to add to the company's continued focus and investment in health care data and analytics. She joins nThrive as it launches a major initiative to embed analytics into nThrive technology solutions and capitalize on its market potential.

Vetere is an accomplished and industry recognized global executive, specializing in transformation of worldwide information technology operations, ranging from product development and support to strategic development and implementation of technology infrastructure. Formerly, she served as chief technology officer for Estee Lauder Companies, responsible for global infrastructure, applications, service delivery, operations, security, analytics, architecture and strategy for IT. During her tenure, Vetere transformed the company's technology, digital, social and retail technology approach.

Rhonda has received numerous accolades for her leadership. Most recently, she won a 2017 Stevie® Award for Excellence in Transforming Business, competing with more than 1,500 CIOs and CTOs, for the prestigious honor. In addition she was awarded Top 100 global Executives in STEM [Science Technology Engineering and Math].

Ellen Zane joins the nThrive Board of Directors. Zane brings with her a wealth of industry knowledge from an accomplished career. She is the former president and chief executive officer of the internationally respected 450-bed Tufts Medical Center and the Floating Hospital for Children in Boston. Zane was the first woman to hold this position in the institution's 200+ year history. She continues to serve on as vice-chair of the Board of Trustees of Tufts Medical Center and holds two faculty appointments at Tufts University School of Medicine, as well as serving as adjunct assistant professor of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Zane has made her mark in health care throughout her career, including tenure as a Network President for Partners HealthCare System, a 5,000+ provider network with over $800 million of managed care revenue, and as chief executive officer at Quincy Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts. She is a sought after health care expert who serves on a number of boards and has received multiple honors for her work in health care, as a leader among women in business, and for her philanthropic associations.

