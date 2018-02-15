medindia
myLAB Box Introduces Three New Tests on this Valentine's Day To Improve Women's Health

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Women Health News
myLAB Box's new at-home wellness tests include the V-Box Vaginal Health Combo, BV and yeast/candida

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- myLAB Box, the first nationwide at-home STD testing-to-treatment

service staffed by STD experts, today announced the launch of three new products: the V-Box, and individual tests for BV (bacterial vaginosis) and yeast/candida.

The V-Box is the most comprehensive test set available to screen for common causes of abnormal vaginal discharge. While most at-home tests just signal the presence of an infection, myLAB Box's V-Box uses advanced DNA technology to detect the specific genetic material causing the infection and delivers extremely accurate results, making it as easy as possible to get treated.

Healthy vaginal discharge is vital to the female reproductive system. Vaginal fluid provides protective lubrication during sex and also helps to remove dead cells and bacteria to prevent infection. While color and odor can vary, these and other changes are important indicators of a potential vaginal infection or the presence of an STI.

"As women, we often feel a great sense of shame or self-consciousness about our bodies," said myLAB Box Co-Founder and CEO Lora Ivanova. "When it comes to our sexual health, that stops us from sometimes even bringing up a concern or question to our doctor. With the V-Box test set we aim to provide women with healthcare options that provide convenience and dignity. By flipping the testing process on its head through the at-home model, we've designed a solution which empowers everyone to take control of their sexual health."

"Finding the cause of vaginal discharge and irritation allows for proper treatment," said myLAB Box Medical Director Gary A. Richwald, MD, MPH. "These conditions can be sexually transmitted and cause irritation in sex partners. Testing and treatment also reduces the risk of acquiring HIV infection."

The new myLAB Box tests are designed for women concerned with changes in the color, odor and/or texture of their vaginal fluids. Now with the V-Box, women can screen from the comfort of home for the most common causes of abnormal vaginal discharge, such as yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis (BV), and trichomoniasis, as well as chlamydia and gonorrhea, common STDs that may cause vaginal discharge. As easy as 1-2-3. No awkward conversations, no hassle.

myLAB Box also now offers individual tests for BV and yeast/candida, two of the more common vaginal infections affecting women. The V-Box is priced at $189 while the BV and yeast/candida tests cost $99.

For more information or to order a test, visit http://www.mylabbox.com, or the following online retailers Target.com, Walmart.com or Amazon.com.

About myLAB Box Founded in 2013, myLAB Box is the first company to offer a nationwide at-home screening platform for STDs. All myLAB Box tests use FDA-approved technology and are validated by fully licensed CLIA-certified myLAB Box lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. By offering testing, screening or testing services direct to consumers, myLAB Box is able to offer exceptional service at half the cost of conventional lab tests. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.

 

SOURCE myLAB Box



