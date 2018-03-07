Zyno Solutions To Feature Z-800F IV Infusion Pump At MHA Business Summit

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyno Solutions, experts in providing intelligent IV infusion systems, will feature

March 7-9

Las Vegas

the Z-800F IV Infusion Pump at this year's Managed Health Care Associates (MHA) Business Summit,in, NV.

The Z-800F is the latest large volume infusion pump in a robust product portfolio of IV infusion systems from Zyno Solutions. The Z-800F has an established history of reliability and durability making it a strong long term investment. Focused on the US alternate care market, the Z-800F has seen significant growth in the long-term care pharmacy, home care and oncology markets. This pump's simplicity of use, proven durability and advanced features has made it the preferred product chosen for these markets.

The Z-800F has been designed to be a full-featured, full-performance, state-of-the-art IV infusion pump. Additionally, the Z-800F includes: set based anti-free-flow protection and standard pump based free-flow-protection, the ability to program up to eight clinician defined infusion protocols, configurable menus, upgradeable software, and an easy-to-use interface. The Z-800F has been developed with input from users to meet the challenging reliability, durability and training needs of long-term care pharmacy providers.

"At Zyno Solutions, we are excited to show the Z-800F infusion pump to our MHA partners," said Steve Watkins, general manager and executive vice president of Zyno Solutions. "The Z-800F is known for its durability and safety features and combined with the ability to upgrade software when new enhancements become available, it really makes this an excellent solution for long-term care pharmacies and other alternate care providers."

About Zyno Solutions

Zyno Solutions is a leader in providing IV infusion technology and is dedicated to delivering intelligent infusion systems that provide the highest quality of care and patient safety. Zyno Solutions offers technologically advanced products for the alternate care market and provides large volume infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, integrated wireless infusion systems and IV accessories. We offer cost effective technology solutions to support our customers evolving business and healthcare needs. Zyno Solutions is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at www.zynosolutions.com.

