medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Zyno Solutions To Feature Z-800F IV Infusion Pump At MHA Business Summit

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Zyno Solutions, experts in providing intelligent IV infusion systems, March 7-9 in Las Vegas, NV.

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zyno Solutions, experts in providing intelligent IV infusion systems, will feature

the Z-800F IV Infusion Pump at this year's Managed Health Care Associates (MHA) Business Summit, March 7-9 in Las Vegas, NV.   

The Z-800F is the latest large volume infusion pump in a robust product portfolio of IV infusion systems from Zyno Solutions.  The Z-800F has an established history of reliability and durability making it a strong long term investment.  Focused on the US alternate care market, the Z-800F has seen significant growth in the long-term care pharmacy, home care and oncology markets.  This pump's simplicity of use, proven durability and advanced features has made it the preferred product chosen for these markets.  

The Z-800F has been designed to be a full-featured, full-performance, state-of-the-art IV infusion pump.  Additionally, the Z-800F includes: set based anti-free-flow protection and standard pump based free-flow-protection, the ability to program up to eight clinician defined infusion protocols, configurable menus, upgradeable software, and an easy-to-use interface.  The Z-800F has been developed with input from users to meet the challenging reliability, durability and training needs of long-term care pharmacy providers.

"At Zyno Solutions, we are excited to show the Z-800F infusion pump to our MHA partners," said Steve Watkins, general manager and executive vice president of Zyno Solutions.  "The Z-800F is known for its durability and safety features and combined with the ability to upgrade software when new enhancements become available, it really makes this an excellent solution for long-term care pharmacies and other alternate care providers."

Please visit us at Booth #210 to find out more about Zyno Solutions products.

About Zyno Solutions

Zyno Solutions is a leader in providing IV infusion technology and is dedicated to delivering intelligent infusion systems that provide the highest quality of care and patient safety.  Zyno Solutions offers technologically advanced products for the alternate care market and provides large volume infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, integrated wireless infusion systems and IV accessories.  We offer cost effective technology solutions to support our customers evolving business and healthcare needs.  Zyno Solutions is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at www.zynosolutions.com. 

Media Contact: Michael Smith T: 508-650-2008

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyno-solutions-to-feature-z-800f-iv-infusion-pump-at-mha-business-summit-300609195.html

SOURCE Zyno Solutions



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.