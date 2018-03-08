medindia
ZapIT! Medical Acquires OnPoint Diagnostic

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
COLUMBUS, Ohio , March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZapIT! Medical (www.zapitmedical.com), developer

of ZapIT! QA, a comprehensive electronic quality assurance record web application (EQAR ®) has acquired OnPoint Diagnostic, a web application that performs automatic analysis of phantom quality control images from Alliance HealthCare Services (www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com).

"The integration of the OnPoint application into our robust EQAR® increases the value of a comprehensive EQAR ®, providing a solution our customers and potential customers have requested, significantly improving efficiency and accuracy by minimizing time required to perform QC testing," said Bryon Murray, CEO of ZapIT! Medical. "We are very excited to take this technology to all modalities of imaging and oncology that we offer in one application, furthering our vision to become the global leader in EQAR ®." ZapIT! Medical's QA Practice Management product provides a single database for all equipment quality assurance and service records accessible anywhere in world on any device with an easy user interface. In a recent on-line publication by JACR (Journal of the American College of Radiology), Emory University Medical Center describes their improvement in quality control and how ZapIT! helped them to achieve this improvement.

"We're pleased to have found a right-fit buyer for OnPoint and appreciate Bryon's vision to create effective solutions that ensure the highest quality patient care in imaging and radiation oncology," said Tina Hair (Reese) Hinshaw, VP of Operations Support at Alliance HealthCare Radiology.

After the acquisition on February 1, 2018, Mr. Murray put into full gear the integration of the auto-analysis feature in ZapIT! QA and expects it will be completed quickly.

ZapIT! continues to invest in enhancing OnPoint and the core offering with more features and functionality.  They are taking every step carefully to ensure quality and minimal disruption of current OnPoint customers.

More information is available on the ZapIT! Medical website (www.zapitmedical.com).

Contact: Drew Purcell Phone: 855-927-4863 Email: Dpurcell@zapitmedical.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zapit-medical-acquires-onpoint-diagnostic-300610871.html

SOURCE ZapIT! Medical



Latest Press Releases

