medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

WuXi Biologics and Adagene Announce Strategic Development and Manufacturing Partnership of New Antibody Therapeutics

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform

company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, and Adagene Inc., an emerging biotech company discovering and developing innovative antibody therapeutics for the global market, today announced
a strategic collaboration agreement.

Adagene is building a global biotech company with an internal pipeline of antibody therapeutics focused on difficult antigens, and therapeutic candidates with enhanced biophysical properties. The collaboration with WuXi Biologics will support supply of Adagene's products for clinical trials under Investigational New Drug (IND) applications in both China and United States.

"The strategic collaboration with WuXi Biologics will enable Adagene to focus on our core competency in the discovery of novel antibody therapeutics and by leveraging the process development and manufacturing capabilities of WuXi Biologics will accelerate Adagene's next wave of innovative products into the clinic," said Dr. Peter Luo, Co-Founder and CEO of Adagene.

"We are pleased to work closely with Adagene in developing and manufacturing some urgently-needed antibody therapeutics through the world-class, high-quality biologics platform at WuXi Biologics," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "The collaboration is expected to introduce the world-class life-saving biologics to the Chinese market, and then benefit patients around the world."

About Adagene

Adagene was co-founded by two serial entrepreneurs to power antibody discovery. Its aim is to become the leading player in antibody discovery and engineering. It has developed a proprietary dynamic precision library (DPL) and is showcasing the power of the library with a unique pipeline of innovative antibody therapeutics that is advancing into clinical trials. Adagene has raised two series of financing with over $36 million. Investors include F-Prime Capital (formerly Fidelity Biosciences), Eight Roads Ventures China (formerly Fidelity Growth Partners Asia), 6 Dimensions Capital, GP Healthcare Capital and New World TMT. For more information, please visit www.adagene.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-and-adagene-announce-strategic-development-and-manufacturing-partnership-of-new-antibody-therapeutics-300611376.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.