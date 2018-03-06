WuXi Biologics Receives Asia's CMO of 2017 from BioPharma Industry Awards

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform

Asia's CMO of 2017

company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, today announced that it had receivedat the 8th Annual BioPharmaIndustry Awards Ceremony.

The BioPharma Industry Awards Ceremony was held at 2018 Phar-East Asia Pharma & Biotech Festival on 1st March, 2018. The Biopharma Industry Awards aims to recognize the efforts, accomplishments and positive contributions of organizations and individuals in Asia's biopharmaceutical industry.

After seven years' rapid growth, WuXi Biologics has achieved several significant milestones. In December 2017, its biologics cGMP manufacturing facility in Wuxi city with 30,000 L bioreactor capacity entered into full operation. The new facility quintupled the existing manufacturing capability of WuXi Biologics and further strengthened its position as a global premier biologics manufacturer. The new facility in Wuxi delivered additional capacity, greater flexibility and higher efficiency to WuXi Biologics' customers.

"WuXi Biologics is honored to be recognized by the Biopharma Industry Awards," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "We greatly appreciate the continued trust and support from our customers and partners. The award truly reflects all of the efforts we have put forth to provide our customers with high-quality and best-in-class service to accelerate and transform biologics development from concept to commercialization. We strive to enable WuXi Biologics to become the most comprehensive capability and technology platform in the fast growing field of biologics to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

