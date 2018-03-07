medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

WuXi Biologics Congratulates TaiMed on FDA Approval for Trogarzo

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SHANGHAI, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform

company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, today congratulates its partner TaiMed Biologics for receiving approval from the U.S. FDA for Trogarzo (ibalizumab) for the
treatment of adult patients living with HIV who have tried multiple HIV medications in the past and whose HIV infections cannot be successfully treated with other currently available therapies.

Fewer than 10 global CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) have so far obtained approval from the U.S. FDA for biological products. Trogarzo's approval makes WuXi Biologics among the world's top 10, and the only Chinese company approved by the U.S. FDA, marking yet another milestone that WuXi Biologics has set in China. This FDA approval reinforces the strong commitment to quality WuXi Biologics has made to its global client base.

In FDA's news release, Jeff Murray, M.D., deputy director of the Division of Antiviral Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said, "While most patients living with HIV can be successfully treated using a combination of two or more antiretroviral drugs, a small percentage of patients who have taken many HIV drugs in the past have multidrug resistant HIV, limiting their treatment options and putting them at a high risk of HIV-related complications and progression to death. Trogarzo is the first drug in a new class of antiretroviral medications that can provide significant benefit to patients who have run out of HIV treatment options. New treatment options may be able to improve their outcomes."

"We congratulate TaiMed on achieving this significant milestone. As its long-term partner, we are pleased to contribute to bringing this innovative biologics to HIV patients globally," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "This approval validates our premier global quality standards in cGMP manufacturing and our pioneering business strategy of adopting single-use technology for commercial manufacturing, which sets solid foundations for WuXi Biologics to significantly expand our commercial manufacturing capacity to support global clients."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-congratulates-taimed-on-fda-approval-for-trogarzo-300609614.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.