WuXi Biologics Congratulates MabSpace on FDA Approval of IND for MSB2311

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform

company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, congratulates its partner MabSpace Biosciences for FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for MSB2311, a second generation PD-L1 antibody with a pH-dependentantigen binding and recycling property.

MabSpace Biosciences announced on February 16, 2018 FDA cleared IND for MSB2311, a humanized PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of patients with locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors. As part of the collaboration, WuXi Biologics provided comprehensive and integrated services for MSB2311 from cell line development, process, analytical and formulation development, to GMP manufacturing.

"We are pleased to work with WuXi Biologics on our immuno-oncology programs. The approval of MSB2311 IND by FDA marks an important milestone for MabSpace," said Xueming Qian, Ph.D, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MabSpace. "WuXi Biologics' state-of-the-art and full-service biologics platform enabled us to complete a solid CMC package in support of our IND submission and approval. We are excited about this molecule in potentially providing a differentiated and more efficacious immuno-therapeutic agent for cancer patients around the world."

"Congratulations to MabSpace on achieving this great company milestone of MSB2311 IND," said Dr. Chris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi Biologics. "We are honored to enable innovative partners like MabSpace through WuXi Biologics' integrated and open-access biologics technology platform, and we wish the program great clinical success to benefit patients worldwide."

About MabSpace Biosciences

MabSpace Biosciences Co., Ltd. specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics, with a focus on developing best-in-class and first-in-class antibody therapeutics for cancer treatment. MabSpace is headquartered in Suzhou, with a fully-integrated antibody discovery and development facility in Biobay, Suzhou Industrial Park, China. For more information on MabSpace, please visit www.mabspacebio.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company, is the only open-access biologics technology platform in the world offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and value proposition to our global clients. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-congratulates-mabspace-on-fda-approval-of-ind-for-msb2311-300604508.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics