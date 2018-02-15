medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market to Reach US$ 800.0 Mn by 2027 - Persistence Market Research

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Market Study on Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging: Sales of Syringes

to Surpass Bottles by 2027

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled "Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Forecast 2017 - 2027," states that the emphasis on chemical

and delamination resistant packaging is rising as pharmaceutical manufacturers are eyeing high delamination resistance packaging in their products to extend the shelf life. Moreover, the latest pharmaceutical drugs need a considerably high barrier protection from oxygen and water vapor which is easily achieved by type I borosilicate glass packaging. Understanding the pharmaceutical manufacturers' needs and offering products accordingly with specified characteristics and sustaining a proper value chain in order to decrease the price of the final product are the key concerns of market players. Offering innovative products and variants is an intensifying trend among manufacturers in the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market. More focus is being directed towards the manufacturing of products that are associated with the convenience of manufacturers and consumers in order to leverage opportunities arising from the proliferating demand for pharmaceutical products. The global market for pharmaceutical glass packaging is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% in the course of the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Research Report Overview @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market.asp

Advanced Materials to be a Core Preference of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers 

A latest trend that is being witnessed in the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is the adoption of optimized Siliconization and UV Curing techniques during the manufacturing process of syringes. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies prefer tungsten free or low tungsten glass syringes for their products to avoid any contamination. During Siliconization control, it is ensured that the silicon is distributed equally inside the container. Companies are innovating existing safety devices to promise zero needle stick injuries. The conventional devices require manual activation by the user to trigger the needle shield. However, the latest technological advancements have led to the introduction of pre-filled syringes integrated devices that are passively activated and are available in a ready-to-use preassembled format. Furthermore, the demand for ready-to-use containers has increased extensively over the last couple years which is further creating room for changes in the existing product portfolio backed by high innovation. Some of the primary needs of the pharmaceutical industry are increasing quality, reducing TCO, enhancing flexibility, and reducing the time to market.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3778

Biologic drug formulations are becoming the primary focus for treatment of many diseases from cell and gene therapies to immunotherapeutics. New formulations are being discovered every day for several treatments. This has led to incompatibility of the existing traditional packaging formats and the need for innovation has arisen in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market. More and more biologics drugs require ready-to-use packaging solutions and market demand for the same is fulfilled by prefilled syringes. Prefilled syringes ensure the accuracy of the doses with ready-to-use compatibility. The demand for such type of packaging products is increasing at a very fast pace in developed as well as emerging economies.

Injectable to Lead in Terms of Application 

Injectable is expected to lead the global market for pharmaceutical glass packaging by the end of the forecast period owing to its high penetration in the coming years. The other applications for pharmaceutical glass packaging include oral, nasal, and others such as topical among others. Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market/toc

Innovation to be a Core Focus of Manufacturers 

Manufacturers are focusing on innovating in terms of product design and features such as introduction of glass prefilled syringes and high usage of Type I borosilicate glass for the manufacturing of containers. The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is dominated by some of the global manufacturers such as Nipro Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, and Stevanato Group. All of these companies together account for almost 30%-40% of the overall market.

 Get full Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3778

Persistence Market Research Overview 

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact Persistence Market Research U.S. Sales Office: 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 +1-646-568-7751 United States USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

PMR Latest News:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/news

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.