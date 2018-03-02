World Experts Glasgold Group Facial and Body Cosmetic Surgeon is Relocating to Princeton, NJ!

PRINCETON, N.J., March 02, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Glasgold Group is excited to announce that they will be relocating

Princeton

Princeton, NJ

Philadelphia, New Jersey

New York

the United States

to the Princeton, NJ area on February 26, 2018! The location of their beautiful new facility will be 4390 Route 1, Suite 100, Princeton, NJ 08540. This location is just north of Princeton Forrestal Village on the northbound side and can be accessed from all directions. The Glasgold Group will continue to see patients from New Jersey, across the United States and worldwide.

The Glasgold Group Offers a Unique, Aesthetic Approach

The Glasgold Group's unique approach is based on providing treatments that offer the most natural and longest-lasting results while avoiding unqualified, quick, one-size-fits-all solutions. Each patient is greeted professionally and courteously by staff who have been with The Glasgold Group for years and who interact in the workplace like an extended family. Previous patients refer many others to Glasgold, which is how most new patients first learn about the safe and outstanding cosmetic treatments they offer. The Princeton surgical group prides themselves on achieving the highest level of patient satisfaction by individually evaluating and treating each patient's distinct needs and desires. Whether a patient is seeking rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, a facelift or a nonsurgical procedure to diminish signs of aging or enhanced contours to the face, each is treated as an individual and provided with a customized treatment plan based on their needs and budget.

Injectables and Dermal Fillers

Dr. Mark Glasgold and Dr. Robert Glasgold are recognized as world experts in volumetric rejuvenation and have written textbooks and completed lectures throughout the United States on injectables. They have both performed thousands of filler treatments and recommend fillers for patients who desire facial rejuvenation. Injectable fillers are used by Glasgold experts to achieve natural-looking results, including smoothing lines and more sophisticated, dramatic results such as full lips with only a few syringes of filler. Injectables, such as Botox®, Dysport®, Voluma®, Juvederm®, Restylane®, Sculptra® and Kybella® may be used to treat multiple areas of the face.

Skin Care and Peels

Chemical peels may be recommended to improve the appearance and texture of the skin and to improve a dull complexion by removing dead skin, increasing collagen and generating new cell growth. The results and quantity of treatments vary for each patient. Chemical therapies offer significant improvement in the appearance of the skin, and the Glasgold Group provides Customized Facial Treatments to obtain the best results for each patient. The physician may recommend skincare treatments, such as chemical peels, Dermapen® w/ Dermaplaning, facial photo treatment and Salt-A-Peel™ skincare during the patient's private consultation and examination.

Laser Hair Removal in Princeton, NJ

The Glasgold Group offers Gentlelase laser hair removal, a low-energy laser that gently removes unwanted hair and ends the need to shave or wax routinely. Gentlelase utilizes an advanced technology that transcends older, painful hair removal treatments and delivers long-lasting results. The laser treatments leave the skin looking and feeling smooth and silky. Gentlelase laser hair removal is safe, gentle, and effective. It is used to remove hair from various areas of the body, including the upper lip, sideburns, full arms, underarms, legs, chin, torso, Brazilian, bikini, chest, abdomen, shoulders, back and more.

Princeton, NJ, Consultation

The Glasgold Group is proud to be recognized as one of the best surgery practices in New Jersey and is thrilled to be transitioning into a beautiful, new location at 4390 Route 1, Suite 100 Princeton, NJ, 08540. Call 732-846-6540 or Click to contact Glasgold Group. Schedule a consultation at the beautiful Princeton location, today!

