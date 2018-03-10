Women's Excellence Welcomes Nicole Peel, WHNP

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., ROYAL OAK, Mich., WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., BLOOMFIELD

Nicole is very passionate about being a women's health advocate and educates patients in all areas of women's health and wellness throughout every stage of their life – from the teenage years through menopause. Special interests include: family planning and contraception, preventive health, well-woman and adolescent health, sexual health and prenatal and postpartum care.

Prior to joining Women's Excellence, Nicole practiced as a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Saginaw, Flint and Owosso for the past 7 years. As an RN, she worked as a Labor and Delivery nurse for 10 years and as a Neonatal Intensive Care nurse for 5 years. She completed extensive training during her clinical internship to become a Nurse Practitioner, though 18 months of training centered on women's health, gynecological conditions and maternity care. She has had the opportunity to be involved in over 500 prenatal care experiences during her career.

To schedule an appointment with Nicole Peel, please visit us online at https://www.womensexcellence.com/contact/. We are available via Live Chat Monday through Friday from 8:30am - 5pm.

SOURCE Women's Excellence