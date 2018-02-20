medindia
Women's Excellence Obstetrics and Gynecology Office Now Offers Fast and Reliable Online Live Chat Customer Support

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Women Health News
Women's Excellence Ob/Gyn Office Now Offers Convenient Live Chat Customer Service at https://www.womensexcellence.com/contact/

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence of Southeast Michigan

released their new website last week which focuses on enhanced patient communication and customer service. To better serve new and existing patients, Women's Excellence now offers real-time customer service through a new live chat feature on their website at https://www.womensexcellence.com/contact/. This revolutionary technology changes the standard of customer care that patients receive at most Ob/Gyn or other medical offices.

The online live chat feature will be available every Monday-Friday from 8:30am-5pm. Website visitors will be able to chat with a dedicated patient support specialist to schedule appointments, learn more about the services that Women's Excellence offers, and have their questions answered in a HIPPA secured environment. Users requesting a diagnosis or a treatment prescription through the live chat will be scheduled an appointment in our office and directed to a medical professional.

To access the live chat, please visit https://www.womensexcellence.com/contact/. In addition to the live chat service, users can still submit appointment request forms online via email or call our office directly at (248) 693-0543.

Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located in three locations throughout southeastern Michigan, Birmingham, Lake Orion, Clarkston, Rochester, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Keywords: Obstetrics, gynecology, live chat, customer service, customer support, schedule appointment, midwifery, bladder control, menopause, endometriosis, weight management, oncology, genetic testing

 

SOURCE Women's Excellence



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
