Women's Excellence Ob/Gyn Office Offers Convenient Saturday Office Hours at Clarkston Location

CLARKSTON, Mich., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence in Clarkston

8am-5pm

8am-noon

is open Monday through Friday fromand will now offer appointments on Saturdays from. With customer care in mind, Women's Excellence strives to help women who have difficulty scheduling appointments during the week because of work, school, family, or personal reasons. Patients no longer need to wait to receive quality care!

Women's Excellence in Clarkston is located at 5701 Bow Pointe Drive, Suite 350, Clarkston, MI. 48346, which is at I-75 and Sashabaw Road, Exit 89. The Clarkston Medical Building is just south of DTE Energy Theatre Sashabaw entrance and six miles North of Great Lakes Crossing Mall.

To schedule an appointment, call (248) 384-8020 or visit Women's Excellence online at WomensExcellence.com. The Women's Excellence Ob/Gyn customer service team is also available on their new live chat Monday-Friday from 8:30am-5pm to answer questions and schedule appointments.

Women's Excellence in Birmingham also offers Saturday appointments. The Birmingham office is located at 511 Pierce Street, Birmingham, MI. 48009.

Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located in three locations throughout southeastern Michigan, Birmingham, Lake Orion, Clarkston, Rochester, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.

