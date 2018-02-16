medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

William J. Higgins is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William J. Higgins is recognized by Continental

Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional in the field of Nursing as a result of his role as a Registered Nurse at South Beach Psychiatric Center.           

A prestigious mental health facility providing in-patient services to their clients, South

Beach Psychiatric Center provides, "inpatient and outpatient programs, emergency, community support, residential and family care programs." A multifaceted system that caters to the needs of their clients, South Beach Psychiatric is dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients. Dedicated to providing quality health care services utilizing the latest advancements in the medical industry, the facility provides services to over 700,000 members yearly. 

An "integrated, cost effective, and consumer-centered" option for patients, the center specializes in, "pharmacotherapy, individual and group therapy and all other necessary treatment services are incorporated in a comprehensive benefit package that emphasizes wellness and recovery through support, rehabilitation, employment, and self help services." The facility hopes to assists patients in acquiring the necessary knowledge in understanding their disability and/or illness. In doing so, the center hopes to empower individuals in gaining independence and providing a network of assistance to facilitate growth.

Amassing over ten years of experience in the field of Nursing, Higgins was inspired to go into nursing after having a career in investment banking. When asked his advice is to newcomers in the industry, Higgins states that future nurses "have a love for patients and have an interest in the field." Attributing his success to his love and passion for helping others, Higgins has always been fascinated in the fields of science, technology, and health and drawn to the nursing field at a young age.

An affiliate of the American Holistic Nurses Association, throughout the course of his education, Higgins attained his RN from SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Later, he then went onto receive his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Binghampton University.

When he is not working, Higgins enjoys reading, traveling to Aruba, and spending time with friends.

For more information, please visit https://www.omh.ny.gov/omhweb/facilities/sbpc/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-j-higgins-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300599616.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.