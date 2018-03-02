Wiley's Finest Encourages Customers to "Go Bold" for Vision Health

COSHOCTON, Ohio, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to encouraging regular fish oil consumption and a balanced

Go Bold

diet, Wiley's Finest™ Wild Alaskan Fish Oil invites customers tofor vision health with! Timid eyes need not apply.

Wiley's Finest™ is excited to announce the launch of their bold new product aimed at supporting eye health. Bold Vision: Proactive is the latest in a line of American-made supplements providing concentrated nutrients with many health benefits.

Bold Vision combines FloraGLO® Lutein---the most clinically studied form of this eye healthy nutrient---with Omega-7 from Fish Oil, Anthocyanins from European Bilberry, and Astaxanthin from algae, to nourish eyes and support healthy vision in adults of all ages. In an easy-to-take serving of two softgels, Bold Vision is expertly formulated to be taken in conjunction with Wiley's Finest™ #1 best-selling formula, Peak EPA, for a daily serving of Omega-3 plus eye health support.

How exactly does Bold Vision: Proactive support eye health? The essential nutrients Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which are concentrated in FloraGLO®, help protect eyes from high energy blue light damage, thereby reducing eye strain and discomfort. With the average adult spending several hours per day on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, it is more important than ever to protect our eyes from high-energy blue light damage. Wiley's Finest Bold Vision: Proactive contains 20mg of Lutein and 4mg of Zeaxanthin in each serving, providing the daily recommended dose for optimal eye health support.

"Our Bold Vision product is inspired by the success of using FloraGLO® Lutein in our award-winning Elementary EPA, which is a flavored liquid fish oil designed for children. While the mango-peach flavor was really popular with kids, adults who tried it weren't crazy about the flavor," explains Wiley's Finest™ CEO, Sam Wiley.

"The real genesis is that eye vitamins tend to be thought of as 'old people vitamins' but the pervasive use of mobile phones has made it so important that people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are taking care of their eye health," continues Wiley. "That's why we called it Bold Vision: Proactive. We wanted to bring all these basic nutrients backed by science, and encourage people to be proactive about their eye health."

In addition to Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Bold Vision contains Anthocyanins, which are clinically proven to benefit eye health, and Omega-7, which has emerging evidence of playing a beneficial role in eye health. Bold Vision softgels are also formulated to contain Zinc Picolinate, a superior absorption form of Zinc; Vitamin E, derived from non-GMO Sunflower oil; and Astaxanthin, one of nature's most powerful antioxidants.

Like all Wiley's Finest™ supplements, Bold Vision is Contents Tested and Certified by NSF International, continuing a core company commitment to exceptional quality. Wiley's Finest is the only full line of Omega-3 Fish Oil supplements that are NSF certified, ensuring that products meet the dose claimed on their label and are safe from environmental contaminants. Furthermore, each Fish Oil supplement is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) to prove that the wild fish source is sustainably and responsibly caught. For more information on these certifications, visit www.nsf.org and www.msc.org.

For more information about Wiley's Finest™ or its line of Omega-3 supplements made from Fish Oil, visit http://www.wileysfinest.com, email support@wileysfinest.com, or call (855) 514-4088.

