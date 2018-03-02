medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Wiley's Finest Encourages Customers to "Go Bold" for Vision Health

Friday, March 2, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

American company launches their second fish oil product that includes FloraGLO® Lutein for eye health

COSHOCTON, Ohio, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to encouraging regular fish oil consumption and a balanced

diet, Wiley's Finest™ Wild Alaskan Fish Oil invites customers to Go Bold for vision health with Bold Vision: Proactive! Timid eyes need not apply.

Wiley's Finest™ is excited to announce the launch of their bold new product aimed at supporting eye health. Bold Vision: Proactive is the latest in a line of American-made supplements providing concentrated nutrients with many health benefits.

Bold Vision combines FloraGLO® Lutein---the most clinically studied form of this eye healthy nutrient---with Omega-7 from Fish Oil, Anthocyanins from European Bilberry, and Astaxanthin from algae, to nourish eyes and support healthy vision in adults of all ages. In an easy-to-take serving of two softgels, Bold Vision is expertly formulated to be taken in conjunction with Wiley's Finest™ #1 best-selling formula, Peak EPA, for a daily serving of Omega-3 plus eye health support.

How exactly does Bold Vision: Proactive support eye health? The essential nutrients Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which are concentrated in FloraGLO®, help protect eyes from high energy blue light damage, thereby reducing eye strain and discomfort. With the average adult spending several hours per day on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, it is more important than ever to protect our eyes from high-energy blue light damage. Wiley's Finest Bold Vision: Proactive contains 20mg of Lutein and 4mg of Zeaxanthin in each serving, providing the daily recommended dose for optimal eye health support.

"Our Bold Vision product is inspired by the success of using FloraGLO® Lutein in our award-winning Elementary EPA, which is a flavored liquid fish oil designed for children. While the mango-peach flavor was really popular with kids, adults who tried it weren't crazy about the flavor," explains Wiley's Finest™ CEO, Sam Wiley.

"The real genesis is that eye vitamins tend to be thought of as 'old people vitamins' but the pervasive use of mobile phones has made it so important that people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are taking care of their eye health," continues Wiley. "That's why we called it Bold Vision: Proactive. We wanted to bring all these basic nutrients backed by science, and encourage people to be proactive about their eye health."

In addition to Lutein and Zeaxanthin, Bold Vision contains Anthocyanins, which are clinically proven to benefit eye health, and Omega-7, which has emerging evidence of playing a beneficial role in eye health. Bold Vision softgels are also formulated to contain Zinc Picolinate, a superior absorption form of Zinc; Vitamin E, derived from non-GMO Sunflower oil; and Astaxanthin, one of nature's most powerful antioxidants.

Like all Wiley's Finest™ supplements, Bold Vision is Contents Tested and Certified by NSF International, continuing a core company commitment to exceptional quality. Wiley's Finest is the only full line of Omega-3 Fish Oil supplements that are NSF certified, ensuring that products meet the dose claimed on their label and are safe from environmental contaminants. Furthermore, each Fish Oil supplement is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) to prove that the wild fish source is sustainably and responsibly caught. For more information on these certifications, visit www.nsf.org and www.msc.org.

For more information about Wiley's Finest™ or its line of Omega-3 supplements made from Fish Oil, visit http://www.wileysfinest.com, email support@wileysfinest.com, or call  (855) 514-4088.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wileys-finest-encourages-customers-to-go-bold-for-vision-health-300607084.html

SOURCE Wiley's Finest



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.