What's Happening With These Medical Equipment Stocks? -- GenMark Diagnostics, Globus Medical, Masimo, and Natus Medical

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on GNMK, GMED, MASI, and BABY which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com observes GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED), Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI), and Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BABY). Medical Appliances and Equipment companies engage in the manufacture of medical instruments, such as dental and surgical appliances. They tend to offer below-average dividend yields when compared to the wider market. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

GenMark Diagnostics

On Monday, shares in Carlsbad, California headquartered GenMark Diagnostics Inc. jumped 7.03%, ending the day at $4.57. The stock recorded a trading volume of 385,737 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.70% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.47%. Moreover, shares of GenMark Diagnostics, which develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.35.

On February 21st, 2018, GenMark Diagnostics announced that its management is scheduled to present at the Cowen & Co. 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 14th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the investor relations section of the Company's website. Get the full research report on GNMK for free by clicking below at:www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GNMK

Globus Medical

Shares in Audubon, Pennsylvania headquartered Globus Medical Inc. ended the day 2.17% higher at $49.44 with a total trading volume of 555,160 shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has gained 6.74% and 30.07%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have advanced 75.94% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.70% and 39.92%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Globus Medical, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. have an RSI of 66.77.

On February 21st, 2018, Globus Medical announced its financial results for Q4 and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, worldwide sales increased to $176.0 million, net income was $24.4 million, and diluted EPS were $0.25. For the full year 2017, worldwide sales increased to $636.0 million, net income was $107.3 million, and diluted EPS was $1.10. Today's complimentary research report on GMED is accessible at:www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GMED

Masimo

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Irvine, California headquartered Masimo Corp. finished 1.05% lower at $83.58. A total volume of 909,454 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 485,710 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.12%. Additionally, shares of Masimo, which develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide, have an RSI of 43.60.

On March 01st, 2018, Masimo announced that its management is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 07th, 2018, at 8:05 a.m. ET at the Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. A live audiocast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website. Register now for your free research document on MASI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MASI

Natus Medical

Pleasanton, California headquartered Natus Medical Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 269,166 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 2.06% higher at $32.25. The Company's shares have advanced 4.54% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.30%. Additionally, shares of Natus Medical, which provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide, have an RSI of 54.08.

On February 27th, 2018, research firm ROTH Capital resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $39 per share.

On March 05th, 2018, Natus Medical announced that Jim Hawkins, President and CEO, will present at the 30th Annual Roth Conference on March 12th, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. ET in Dana Point, California. Jonathan Kennedy, Executive Vice-President and CFO, will be in attendance. A live webcast and copy of the slide presentation will be available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Click on the link below and see our free report BABY at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BABY

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whats-happening-with-these-medical-equipment-stocks----genmark-diagnostics-globus-medical-masimo-and-natus-medical-300608757.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities