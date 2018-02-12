What is Surrogacy... Ask the Experts

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surrogacy is a fertility treatment as old as biblical times, but the modern

reality can be complex and legally challenging. Sensible Surrogacy has introduced a free service to make it easy for all parents to understand this important fertility option.

The surrogacy consulting service offers an online question and answer service open to all would-be parents. Called "Ask the Experts…", the service accepts questions about surrogacy and related fertility issues, and then finds answers from a network of fertility experts worldwide. The answers are posted online as well as reported back to the would-be parents. A new section of the "Sensible Surrogacy Guide" has been dedicated to this new online service.

Topics as broad as "What is Surrogacy?" to as specific as "How much should I pay a surrogate mother?" are open for conversation. Questions are posted on the Surrogacy Guide, and the Sensible Surrogacy experts will respond in writing online. Readers of the Guide also are invited to add their own insights as well.

"Every day we get questions from couples and singles who just want to know more about how surrogacy works and what are the available options and risks worldwide," said Bill Houghton, director of Sensible Surrogacy. "We often see the same questions again and again – people have similar needs for information. So the Sensible Surrogacy Guide was created to answer those needs."

"But sometimes we get really unique questions that we've never considered before." Houghton continued. "Couples researching their surrogacy journey online often run into some bad advice or too-good-to-be-true offers, and they need a reliable resource that separates truth from marketing fiction. And if one Intended Parent voices that question. You can bet there are dozens more who have the same confusion but haven't spoken up."

Answers to Intended Parents' questions will come from leading experts in the appropriate field. Sensible Surrogacy boasts relationships with fertility doctors, immigration lawyers, and local managers in many countries worldwide. The consultancy has local experts to address questions about surrogacy in the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Australia, India, Mexico, the United States, and many other worldwide destinations.

The "Ask the Expert..." content will be highlighted within the Guide, and will also be added to the Guide's searchable database of information on surrogacy and related fertility options.

Sensible Surrogacy is an ethical IVF & surrogacy consultancy and publisher of the Sensible Surrogacy Guide, which is the definitive source for how surrogacy works for childless couples. Since 2012 they have advocated for affordable, complete and ethical surrogacy services through their overseas consultants and a network of medical and legal service providers.

SOURCE Sensible Surrogacy