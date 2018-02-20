medindia
Wendy D. Sherry is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
BEACONSFIELD, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy D. Sherry, R.N., M.N. is recognized

by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of her contributions to the Clinical Nursing field.           

Sherry serves as a Nurse Clinician at McGill University Health Centre. According

to its website, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is "one of the world's foremost academic health centres. Building on the tradition of medical leadership of its founding hospitals, the MUHC provides exceptional multidisciplinary patient-centric care. Affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of McGill University, the MUHC continues to shape the course of adult and pediatric medicine."

Sherry has spent 12 years in her current position and brings over 33 years of career experience to her role.

"My primary focus is the well-being of the family members in the deceased donation process," Sherry said. "They, along with the critical care teams I work with, motivate me to strive for excellence."

Sherry completed her Registered Nurse designation from John Abbott College. Years later, she earned her Bachelor of Nursing Science degree from the University of British Columbia and her Master's degree in Nursing from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

To further her professional development, Sherry is a member of the Quebec Order of Nurses and President of the Organ & Tissue Donation Nursing Resource Group in Quebec.  In addition, she is an inductee into the Golden Key Honor Society. When not working, she enjoys spending time with family-including her boyfriend, her 28 year old son, her 26 year old daughter, as well as with her friends and pets.  Family time and attending church services (United Church, Protestant) keep her spiritually grounded to offer support and comfort to families in crisis. Sherry dedicates this recognition to "all of the families that allowed [her] to meet with them."

For more information, visit www.muhc.mcgill.ca.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendy-d-sherry-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300600678.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



