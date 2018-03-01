medindia
Weight Watchers And DJ Khaled Launch Khaled's Kitchen Tour

Thursday, March 1, 2018
Immersive WW Freestyle™ Food Truck Experience Follows DJ Khaled's Concert Tour to Help Inspire Healthier Living On-The-Go; DJ Khaled and His Personal Chef to Meet-and-Greet Fans at Four Tour Stops

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Music mogul DJ Khaled might be hitting the road on tour, but he's bringing a

little piece of home along the way: his kitchen. Today, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) ("WW") announced the launch of Khaled's Kitchen Tour, a one-of-a-kind, immersive food truck experience, featuring some of DJ Khaled's favorite recipes on the WW Freestyle program. Helping to inspire healthier habits while on-the-go, Khaled's Kitchen will follow WW social media ambassador DJ Khaled and his crew during his concert tour across the United States.

Khaled's Kitchen will host free pop-up events in several cities along the tour route, giving people the opportunity to experience the freedom and flexibility of the new WW Freestyle program through dishes inspired by DJ Khaled's personal chef, Chef Melissa Zuniga. DJ Khaled and Chef Melissa will also host meet-ups in four locations, interacting with concert goers and local fans. Weight Watchers and DJ Khaled will reveal these locations on their social media channels on the day of each event – adding an element of surprise and delight for fans.  

"I am all in on Weight Watchers. All in. I'm going to show you how you can do that WW Freestyle program no matter where you are. Join me on this journey to greatness," said DJ Khaled. "My fans are everything to me, and I want you all to experience that WW Freestyle feeling. Be great, and be grateful. Come to Khaled's Kitchen and enjoy some of my favorite recipes that keep me going every day! I will never stop!"     

"DJ Khaled is helping to inspire communities all over the world to live healthier and be their best selves through his experiences on the WW Freestyle program," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of Weight Watchers International, Inc. "Through Khaled's Kitchen, DJ Khaled will have another platform to share his passion for the WW Freestyle program with the world, help guide people toward healthier living in the kitchen as well as showcase how it's possible to maintain a healthier way of life, even when you're on the road."

To follow DJ Khaled's journey on WW, follow him on Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. On his social channels, he will continue to document his success on WW Freestyle, showcasing how the program has helped him on his journey to health and well-being. You can also visit www.weightwatchers.com/us/DJKhaled.

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.Weight Watchers International, Inc. is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group meetings, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity and positive mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the Weight Watchers approach to healthy living, please visit www.weightwatchers.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at www.weightwatchersinternational.com.

Media Contact: Jenny Zimmerman212-589-2784jenny.zimmerman@weightwatchers.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-and-dj-khaled-launch-khaleds-kitchen-tour-300605437.html

SOURCE Weight Watchers



