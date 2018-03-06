Vycor Announces That it is Accelerating the Roll-out of its Enhanced VBAS due to Surgeon Feedback

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

October 2017

had previously announced into its customer base the release of its enhanced VBAS, which it would be slowly rolling out over the course of this year as it ran down its inventory of the current VBAS. Following surgeon feedback Vycor has decided that it will from now be shipping only the enhanced model VBAS across the complete main range of 12 VBAS sizes.

As previously announced the Company has been working on improving how its VBAS integrates with the most common Image Guidance System ("IGS") pointers on the market. The Company believes that the enhanced VBAS model that is now being shipped across the main range should make the use of a pointer more intuitive and easy. This has involved molding a cup inside the bottom end of the introducer part of the VBAS. The purpose of the cup is to enable the pointer to be rested at the bottom of the introducer without protruding through the hole at the tip, and also help center the pointer in the device. The cup has been designed in a way to ensure that the hole at the tip of the introducer still allows fluids to pass into the device at sufficiently fast a rate as to prevent the inadvertent build up of intra-cerebral pressure, one of the original VBAS design parameters. The cup has been positioned so as to minimize the offset of the tip of the pointer and the outer tip of the introducer ensuring that the tip of many of the common pointers is very close to the outer tip of the device.

The next phase of development provides an alignment clip to keep the IGS pointer aligned along the vertical access of the introducer and will enable the securing of the IGS pointer so the surgeon will no longer need to hold both the pointer and the VBAS. This second phase is progressing and will be subject to regulatory clearance.

Peter Zachariou the Company's CEO said, "The changes we have rolled out will enable the VBAS device to better accommodate the majority of pointers. Once the next phase is completed, we believe we will have addressed most of the feedback we have received from the market, and will have achieved our objective of greatly improving how our VBAS device integrates with IGS to facilitate seamless operation for surgeons."

About ViewSite™ Surgical Access System

Vycor Medical's ViewSite™ Surgical Access Systems (VBAS) is a suite of clear cylindrical minimally-invasive disposable devices that hold the potential for speedier, safer and more economical brain surgeries and a quicker patient discharge. VBAS is designed to optimize neurosurgical site access, reduce patient risk, accelerate recovery and add tangible value to the professional medical community.

The company is ISO 13485:2003 compliant, has U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for brain and spine surgeries and full regulatory approvals for brain in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe (EU - Class III), Korea and Japan and is seeking or has partial regulatory approvals in India, Russia, Taiwan and Vietnam. For an overview of Vycor Medical's VBAS, see VBAS Video.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical (OTCQB: VYCO) is dedicated to providing the medical community with innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions. The company has a portfolio of FDA cleared medical solutions that are changing and improving lives every day. The company operates two business units: Vycor Medical and NovaVision, both of which adopt a minimally or non-invasive approach.

For the latest information on the company, including media and other coverage, and to learn more, visit http://www.vycormedical.com, http://www.vycorvbas.com or http://www.novavision.com.

SOURCE Vycor Medical, Inc.