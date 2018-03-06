medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Vycor Announces That it is Accelerating the Roll-out of its Enhanced VBAS due to Surgeon Feedback

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Genetics & Stem Cells News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Enhanced VBAS Facilitates its Integration with Image Guidance Pointers

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: VYCO)

had previously announced in October 2017 to its customer base the release of its enhanced VBAS, which it would be slowly rolling out over the course of this year as it ran down its inventory of the current VBAS. Following surgeon feedback Vycor has decided that it will from now be shipping only the enhanced model VBAS across the complete main range of 12 VBAS sizes.

As previously announced the Company has been working on improving how its VBAS integrates with the most common Image Guidance System ("IGS") pointers on the market. The Company believes that the enhanced VBAS model that is now being shipped across the main range should make the use of a pointer more intuitive and easy. This has involved molding a cup inside the bottom end of the introducer part of the VBAS. The purpose of the cup is to enable the pointer to be rested at the bottom of the introducer without protruding through the hole at the tip, and also help center the pointer in the device. The cup has been designed in a way to ensure that the hole at the tip of the introducer still allows fluids to pass into the device at sufficiently fast a rate as to prevent the inadvertent build up of intra-cerebral pressure, one of the original VBAS design parameters. The cup has been positioned so as to minimize the offset of the tip of the pointer and the outer tip of the introducer ensuring that the tip of many of the common pointers is very close to the outer tip of the device.

The next phase of development provides an alignment clip to keep the IGS pointer aligned along the vertical access of the introducer and will enable the securing of the IGS pointer so the surgeon will no longer need to hold both the pointer and the VBAS. This second phase is progressing and will be subject to regulatory clearance.

Peter Zachariou the Company's CEO said, "The changes we have rolled out will enable the VBAS device to better accommodate the majority of pointers. Once the next phase is completed, we believe we will have addressed most of the feedback we have received from the market, and will have achieved our objective of greatly improving how our VBAS device integrates with IGS to facilitate seamless operation for surgeons."

About ViewSite™ Surgical Access System 

Vycor Medical's ViewSite™ Surgical Access Systems (VBAS) is a suite of clear cylindrical minimally-invasive disposable devices that hold the potential for speedier, safer and more economical brain surgeries and a quicker patient discharge. VBAS is designed to optimize neurosurgical site access, reduce patient risk, accelerate recovery and add tangible value to the professional medical community.

The company is ISO 13485:2003 compliant, has U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for brain and spine surgeries and full regulatory approvals for brain in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe (EU - Class III), Korea and Japan and is seeking or has partial regulatory approvals in India, Russia, Taiwan and Vietnam. For an overview of Vycor Medical's VBAS, see VBAS Video.

About Vycor Medical 

Vycor Medical (OTCQB: VYCO) is dedicated to providing the medical community with innovative and superior surgical and therapeutic solutions. The company has a portfolio of FDA cleared medical solutions that are changing and improving lives every day. The company operates two business units: Vycor Medical and NovaVision, both of which adopt a minimally or non-invasive approach.

For the latest information on the company, including media and other coverage, and to learn more, visit http://www.vycormedical.com, http://www.vycorvbas.com or http://www.novavision.com.    

Contact: Peter Zachariou Tel. +1-561-558-2020 info@vycormedical.com

SOURCE Vycor Medical, Inc.



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.