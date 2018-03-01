medindia
VolitionRx Limited Schedules Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Thursday, March 1, 2018
Conference call to take place Friday, March 2, 2018 at 8:30 am Eastern time

ISNES, Belgium,

Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American:  VNRX) today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, March 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, in conjunction with the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Event:   VolitionRx Limited Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Earnings and Business Update Conference CallDate: Friday, March 2, 2018Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern timeU.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779Conference ID: 13677159

Cameron Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volition, will host the call along with David Vanston, Chief Financial Officer and Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. The call will provide an update on recent developments and Volition's activities, including details of new and ongoing clinical trials, important events which have taken place in 2017, and milestones for 2018 and beyond.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at http://ir.volitionrx.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until March 15, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13677159.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company developing simple, easy to use blood-based cancer tests to accurately diagnose a range of cancers. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics®, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

As cancer screening programs become more widespread, Volition's products aim to help to diagnose a range of cancers quickly, simply, accurately and cost effectively. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are currently centered in Belgium, with additional offices in London, Texas and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market first in Europe, then in the U.S. and ultimately, worldwide.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website (http://www.volitionrx.com) or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document.  The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

 

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volitionrx-limited-schedules-full-year-2017-earnings-conference-call-and-business-update-300605964.html

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
