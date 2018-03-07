VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor, Dr. Lee-Jen Wei to Its Scientific Advisory Board

ISNES, Belgium, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced that

Lee-Jen Wei

Harvard University

it has further strengthened its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Dr., a professor of Biostatistics at

Prof. Wei's main area of research is

having

developing statistical methods for the design and analysis of clinical trials. He was named as a Cancer Expert by The National Cancer Institute and is a multi-award-winning statisticianreceived the Wilks Memorial Award from the American Statistical Association.

About Professor Wei

Prof. Wei has developed numerous novel statistical methods used widely and is the author of more than 140 peer-reviewed publications. His recent research is concentrated on revitalizing clinical trial methodology and utilizing biomarkers under the risk-benefit paradigm for personalized medicine. He has worked closely with the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies to aid both the development and evaluation of new products.

About the Volition Scientific Advisory Board

Chaired by Dr. Alan Colman, the Scientific Advisory Board is tasked with strengthening the clinical and commercial knowledge base of the company and is reflective of its rapidly advancing clinical development program. The SAB includes specialists from multiple scientific verticals including clinical and surgical expertise in cancer and pathology as well as commercial experience in ELISA product development with global diagnostic companies.

Further information may be found at https://volitionrx.com/team/scientific-advisory-board.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national life sciences company developing simple, easy to use blood-based cancer tests to accurately diagnose a range of cancers. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics®, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

As cancer screening programs become more widespread, Volition's products aim to help to diagnose a range of cancers quickly, simply, accurately and cost effectively. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. Volition's research and development activities are currently centered in Belgium, with additional offices in London, Texas and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market first in Europe, then in the U.S. and ultimately, worldwide.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website https://volitionrx.com/ or connect with us via:

