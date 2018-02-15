Vivify Health First to Achieve Infoway 2017 Edition Certification

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Vivify Health announced today that Vivify Health

Pathways, a mobile digital health platform, is the first to achieve Infoway's certification under the new 2017 Edition of enhanced privacy and security requirements.

"Vivify Health underwent a thorough assessment to ensure it complied with

Ron Parker

Infoway's new enhanced privacy, security and management control certification requirements," said, Group Director, Interoperability, Standards and Certification Services, Canada Health Infoway. "We applaud Vivify Health for not only meeting these rigorous requirements, but also for being the first to achieve Infoway Certification under our 2017 Edition."

Infoway Certification provides assurance that digital health software complies with specified requirements and standards, which helps ensure the protection of personal health information. The 2017 Edition requirements build upon Infoway's original certification requirements and are harmonized to increase alignment between Infoway, provincial requirements and international standards, and to reduce testing redundancies.

Vivify Health has been selected as the technology platform for Telehomecare by Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN), connecting patients at home to their care team for remote patient monitoring of chronic disease and other conditions. In addition, Vivify is a Vendor of Record for OTN's pre- and post-surgical patient engagement, to educate and manage patients before and after surgical procedures.

"Vivify Health is thrilled to accomplish this certification from Canada Health Infoway, validating Vivify's commitment to security and privacy," said Michael Hawkins, Chief Technology Officer of Vivify Health. "Infoway and Ontario Telemedicine Network have been incredible partners in this independent confirmation of the security of Vivify's digital health platform, which will deliver connected care services to thousands of patients across Ontario."

About Canada Health InfowayInfoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government.

About Vivify HealthVivify Health's mobile digital health platform empowers physicians, hospitals, home care, and other provider organizations to deliver prescriptive care plans, automate remote biometric data collection, and interact virtually with patients of all ages and levels of technology expertise with a very simple and intuitive patient experience. Connecting the care continuum to the home, Vivify Health's customers customize and deliver over 100 disease-specific remote care pathways at any time, on any interval and to any digital device. Vivify Health is implemented in payers and health systems representing over 800 hospitals, measurably transforming healthcare costs, outcomes, engagement and adherence for the better. For more information, please visit www.vivifyhealth.com.

For more information:

Akilah ChildSenior Communications Advisor, Canada Health InfowayTel: (416) 595-3435achild@infoway-inforoute.ca

SOURCE Canada Health Infoway