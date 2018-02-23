ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivien B. Deitz is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional

in the field of Psychotherapy in recognition of her role as Clinical Social Worker & Psychotherapist at Vivien B. Deitz, LCSW-C, PA.

An established Mental Health and Psychotherapy office, Vivien B. Deitz, LCSW-C, PA is a private practice

that specializes in the field of Psychotherapy. A locally run practice that transcends its services nationally, Vivien B. Deitz, LCSW-C, PA offers group, couple, and individual psychotherapy. At Vivien B. Deitz, LCSW-C, PA, the goal is about developing a "healthy connection to others and ultimately to our inner-selves." The utilization of specific techniques such as Jungian theory, Somatic Guided Imagery, Expressive Arts, and Native American shamanism and practices, grounded in a psychoanalytic foundation, are all modalities that open a gateway to the unconscious mind where healing takes place."

A trusted name in the industry with over 34 years as a Psychotherapist, and 10 years of experience as a Registered Nurse, Vivien B. Deitz has attained extensive experience in trauma and long-term psychotherapy, helping people empower and heal themselves. Deitz is also certified in body-centered therapies such as Deep Imagery, Shamanic Training, Advanced Trauma Treatment, and Hypnosis Training. To further advance her career development, Deitz is affiliated with the Greater Washington Society of Clinical Social Workers and Mid-Atlantic Psychotherapy Society.

Deitz has served as an Adjunct Professor at McDaniel College of Westminster, Maryland and is a faculty member at The Ferentz Institute in Pikesville, MD and offers seminars at The Baltimore Jung Working Group. Deitz has presented at several public speaking engagements and hosted presentations for professional organizations that have included, the National Institute of Health, Bethesda Health Center, Brandeis University and The Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington DC. Creating a compassionate and open atmosphere where she is able to engage others in mastering therapeutic skills, Deitz encourages the use of "Somatic Guided Imagery, Deep Imagery, Dream Work, Past Life Regression Therapy and Native American and Hawaiian Shamanic Techniques to help clients re-story their narratives enhancing regulation and self-esteem.

Deitz is the author of, "The Doing and Being Room," which "helps individuals experience their own responsiveness and reactions to the story. This in turn creates a space for a conversation to occur having to do with creativity, loneliness, and the development of friendship." Deitz has been trained by her primary mentor, Tineke Noordegraaf, M.D. from the Netherlands, as well as several other world prominent psychotherapists, professionals and shamans.

During her educational pursuits, Deitz attended the University of Maryland where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and later attended The Catholic University of America where she received her Master of Social Work degree specializing in health and mental health. Additionally, Deitz received her Registered Nursing degree from the Temple University School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to being a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Deitz is also a Board Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work.

When she is not working, Deitz enjoys Reading, Writing, Walking, Hiking, and Travel. A few of her favorite travel places are vacationing in Hawaii, Yellowstone National Park, Italy and the Netherlands.

Deitz has 3 children and 6 grandchildren all living in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area.

For more information, please visit http://www.viviendeitz.com/.

