Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

Saturday, February 10, 2018 General News
SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel, specialty retailer and contract

manufacturer of nutritional products, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.  A conference call will be webcast
the same day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  Interested investors and other parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com and clicking on the webcast link.

A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the call beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2018 and ending on March 6, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671.  The passcode for the replay is 8209168.  The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com in the investor relations section.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey.  In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids.  In addition to offering products from approximately 900 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, Next Step® and Betancourt Nutrition® brands.  The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.  Follow the Vitamin Shoppe on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VitaminShoppe.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-shoppe-inc-announces-fiscal-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-release-and-webcast-date-300596573.html

SOURCE The Vitamin Shoppe



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
