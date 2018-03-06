medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency impacts children's risk for severe forearm fractures

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW ORLEANS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Children who are vitamin D deficient have a greater risk of having

more severe forearm fractures requiring surgical treatment, according to a new study presented today at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). This is the first report that shows the important link between
low vitamin D levels and the severity of fractures in children caused by low-energy, less traumatic events such as falling off a bike or falling while running.  

Fractures in children are very common, with some estimates as high as 50 percent of boys and 40 percent of girls having at least one fracture by age 18. Of these fractures, the forearm is the most common site, accounting for approximately 25 percent of all pediatric fractures in the U.S.

"Not only are forearm fractures common in children, but so is vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency," said Pooya Hosseinzadeh, MD, assistant professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "Knowing that vitamin D deficiency can lead to negative calcium balance, low bone mineral density and quality leading to compromised bone strength, it makes sense for patients to be more susceptible to fractures at lower impact load and more susceptible to greater severity when fractures do occur."

In this study, 100 children (ages 3 to 15; 65 percent male, 35 percent female) with low-energy forearm fractures were prospectively enrolled. Each participant filled out a questionnaire focusing on risk factors for vitamin D deficiency. The mean 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) concentration was 27.5 + 8.3 ng/ml.

The fractures were then categorized as requiring non-operative or operative management. The children's vitamin D status was based on measurement of 25(OH)D concentration obtained during the clinic visit, and was compared between the two fracture groups.

Among the results of the study:

  • Using Endocrine Society guidelines, 21 percent of patients were vitamin D deficient (25(OH)D < 20 ng/ml) and 49 percent had vitamin D insufficiency (25(OH)D: 21 - 29 ng/ml).
  • There was a dramatic difference in incidence rates of vitamin D deficiency between those treated surgically (50 percent) compared to those in the non-operative group (17 percent).
  • Being vitamin D deficient was also associated with a greater risk of needing operative management (28.6 percent versus 7.6 percent non-operative).
  • Being overweight/obese and nonwhite increased the likelihood of vitamin D deficiency.
  • Seventy-five percent of children in the operative group were obese or overweight, compared to only 32 percent of children in the non-operative group.
  • Patients requiring operative management were older than 10 years of age and had greater BMI than patients not requiring surgery.

"This study provides an important takeaway for parents and pediatricians," explains Dr. Hosseinzadeh. "If a child does have a forearm fracture, we would encourage the physician to check the patient's vitamin D levels. The good news is that in most cases, children can reduce deficiency with a vitamin D supplement and increasing outdoor activity."

2018 AAOS Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement

The American Academy of Orthopaedic SurgeonsWith more than 38,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS provides education programs for orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals, champions and advances the highest quality musculoskeletal care for patients, and is the authoritative source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related issues. 

Visit AAOS at:Newsroom.aaos.org for bone and joint health news, stats, facts, images and interview requests.ANationinMotion.org for inspirational patient stories, and orthopaedic surgeon tips on maintaining bone and joint health, avoiding injuries, treating musculoskeletal conditions and navigating recovery.Orthoinfo.org for patient information on hundreds of orthopaedic diseases and conditions.Facebook.com/AAOS1Twitter.com/AAOS1Instagram.com/AAOS_1

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitamin-d-deficiency-and-insufficiency-impacts-childrens-risk-for-severe-forearm-fractures-300608435.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.