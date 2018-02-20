medindia
Vitalah® Creators of Oxylent® Welcomes Tom Tierney as their New President

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalah®, the Proud Creators of Oxylent® (www.oxylent.com),

is excited to announce Mr. Tom Tierney as their new President. Tierney has an extensive sales background in a wide range of business categories and channels. "We are very proud to have Tom join our executive team. His prominent
business background and adaptable leadership style has generated thriving enterprises across multiple retail channels and we are excited to start implementing his strategic plans into our organization. Our entire team here at Oxylent® is looking forward to a successful future with Tom on board," says Founder and CEO, Lisa Lent.  

In his most recent endeavor at Amazing Grass, Tierney was recruited to join the entrepreneurial business at its infancy and organized the launch of an organic supplement product line in the natural product channel, e-tail channel and crossover FDM retailers. Responsible for managing direct sales representatives, brokers and international distributors, his leadership role focused on establishing strategic retail partnerships, building sales infrastructure and recruiting and managing a high performance sales team. Amazing Grass was successfully acquired by Glanbia in January 2017.  

Now equipped with over 30 years of experience, Tierney has joined the Oxylent® team with high expectations and sales goals. Tierney states, "I am pleased to join the Oxylent® team. For the past 9 years, the brand has continuously received multiple awards and recognition for their superior quality and formulations. Now that is a reputation I can proudly stand behind. I'm truly impressed by the owner's immense passion and determination for the brand as well as a strong team of individuals who possess the qualities necessary to create a successful operation. I'm looking forward to being a part of a team of outstanding individuals and supporting the growth of Oxylent®."  

About Vitalah®  

Vitalah® was founded by Lisa Lent as an "invitation to health" born from her passion to create the ultimate supplement for everyday life. Vitalah®'s flagship product, Oxylent®, is an effervescent multivitamin drink containing a unique blend of essential nutrients that enable the body to function at peak levels.  

Purchasing Oxylent® products also supports Vitamin Angels®—a global non-profit organization that provides under-nourished children with nutritional supplements.  

Oxylent® formulas are available nationwide at major natural food retailers including Whole Foods, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and online at oxylent.com. For more information on Oxylent®'s incredible line of products, visit www.oxylent.com or call 877.OXYLENT (877.699.5368).  

Find Oxylent® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oxylent, on Twitter @oxylent and on Instagram @drinkoxylentbreathelife.  

CONTACT:  press@vitalah.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitalah-creators-of-oxylent-welcomes-tom-tierney-as-their-new-president-300600726.html

SOURCE Vitalah



