VirtualHealth and SAS Collaborate to Drive Better Whole Person Care

NEW YORK, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualHealth, the leading SaaS platform for care management and population health,

announced today a new joint effort with SAS to support whole person care. The integration will blend VirtualHealth's intuitive clinical workflows with SAS predictive analytics and visualizations to improve outcomes and reduce costs for government agencies.

Vulnerable

populations are uniquely complex, frequently requiring tightly coordinated interaction across multiple systems such as hospitals, social services, and housing to be effective. A whole person care approach looks across all clinical, behavioral, and social determinants of health at the individual level and curates a single, comprehensive view of an individual's total health risk for all members of their care team. By efficiently collecting, sharing, and distributing actionable health information across the entire care team, VirtualHealth improves both care and quality of life while reducing costs.

Through the collaboration, VirtualHealth will combine its whole person view with the state of the art visualization and cutting-edge analytics capabilities of SAS, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. This robust functionality calculates risk with both clinical and behavioral data, identifies population risk changes in real-time, and alerts care teams to priority issues and actions.

"More than ever, government agencies need advanced tools and infrastructures to accurately predict risk, streamline care management, and respond proactively to their members," said Adam Sabloff, founder and CEO, VirtualHealth. "We are pleased to partner with SAS to offer a powerful combination of care management and advanced analytics to transform healthcare and better address whole person care."

In addition, new visualizations on dedicated dashboards will expand population views, allowing teams to drill down into conditions, sub-groups, geographies, and demographics. For example, VirtualHealth can help government agencies predict and understand future trends for population risk to better forecast costs and service utilization. For the first time, government agencies will be able to seamlessly transition from analyzing patient trends to effective real-time actions.

A demonstration of SAS functionality in VirtualHealth's platform can be seen at HIMSS18 conference

About VirtualHealthVirtualHealth is the first comprehensive platform purpose-built for integrated value-based care and is deployed by some of the most innovative plans in the country for the management of millions of members. Winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award, VirtualHealth delivers to payer and provider organizations the integrated capabilities needed to achieve a 360-degree patient view, driving the outcomes improvements and cost reductions required in today's value-based care environment. The platform streamlines person-centered care/case and disease management and drives appropriate resource utilization through interdisciplinary collaborative workflows, broad spectrum interoperability, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, please visit www.VirtualHealth.com.

SAS in health careWith 40 years working with public and private health data, SAS has supported health care efforts in more than 145 countries, many U.S. Federal agencies, and 40 state health and human service agencies. SAS helps government agencies in areas ranging from population health to value-based purchasing support to epidemiology. In the commercial healthcare space, all of the top 25 commercial health plans and pharmaceutical companies depend on SAS for strategic insights into health outcomes, profitability, and customer preferences and behaviors that produce useful intelligence for business transformation and growth.

About SASSAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

