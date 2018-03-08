Virtual doctor on demand

Sun Life connects Clients to the best in digital healthcare innovation

TORONTO, March 8, 2018

Canada

/CNW/ - Imagine, you are at home with two sick children; the thought of venturing out to wait in a doctor's office seems unbearable. Now there is a solution, in the palm of your hand. To help Clients and their loved ones receive convenient access tocare, Sun Life Assurance Company of("Sun Life") announced today that it is the first Canadian insurer to offer access to coast-to-coast virtual healthcare services to Clients across the country.

From the comfort of home, individuals can connect with a range of medical professionals including doctors, registered nurses, and mental health professionals. Through live video, telephone or text, a virtual visit provides individuals with immediate care and peace of mind, helping them on their road to recovery.

"We're excited to offer this innovative healthcare solution," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Financial Canada. "It is another great example of how we are using technology to meet the growing needs of our Clients. Virtual care will empower and engage Canadians as they manage their health and wellness, anywhere, anytime."

Sun Life's virtual care referral network will initially include three innovative companies: Akira, EQ Care, and Maple – offered to individual and group Clients at a significant discount. Each company delivers online healthcare services including online visits with medical professionals, prescriptions, and convenient hours of operation, often including evenings and weekends.

"Whether you are bedbound fighting a nasty virus or running a busy schedule with back-to-back meetings, fitting in a doctor's appointment can be tough," said Dave Jones, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life Financial Canada. "Sun Life's virtual care referral network will help individuals get quick and reliable care, save precious time, and focus on what matters the most."

Sun Life's virtual care referral network is available via the my Sun Life mobile app, offered on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This is the latest move by Sun Life as it continues to transform its business by expanding its digital offerings and collaborating with innovative partners.

Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada is a member of the Sun Life Financial group of companies.

About Sun Life FinancialSun Life Financial is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2017, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management ("AUM") of $975 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted.

Media Relations Contact: Kim Armstrong Manager, Media & PR Corporate Communications T. 416-979-6207 kim.armstrong@sunlife.com

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada